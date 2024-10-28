Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad for Monday Night Clash with Steelers
The New York Giants have elevated cornerback Greg Stroman, Jr., and outside linebacker Tomon Fox from the practice squad ahead of tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stroman, originally a seventh round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2018 out of Virginia Tech, has 65 career tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions in 29 games played with five starts.
Stroman spent three years with the Commanders and was with Chicago the last two years. In 2021 he spent part of that offseason with the Bills, whose assistant general manager at the time was Joe Schoen, and then the Rams.
The Giants are paper thin at cornerback this week. Adoree’ Jackson was declared out on Saturday and will miss his second straight game with a neck injury. Tre Hawkins III, listed as questionable with an ankle injury suffered last week, was limited all week in practice, but is expected to be active, although limited in the game.
And Cor’Dale Flott, who has been dealing with a groin injury that kept him limited all week, was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
The Giants will likely start Nick McCloud opposite of Deonte Banks, and then have Stroman come in on obvious passing downs.
This is Fox's third elevation this season. He was active in Week 2 against Washington and again last week against the Eagles. After this week, if the Giants want to deploy him again in a game, they would have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
The Giants and Steelers are set for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff ive from Acrisure Stadium on Monday Night Football.