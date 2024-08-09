Gray Matters as Giants Tame Lions 14-3 in Preseason Opener
East Rutherford, N.J. – New York Giants running back Eric Gray, fighting to earn the RB2 spot behind starter Devin Singletary, scored two touchdowns, which proved to be enough for the team’s prospects and understudies to take a 14-3 victory over those of the defending NFC finalist Detroit Lions in Thursday’s preseason opener played on a wet and soggy MetLife Stadium field.
Gray scored from near and far in the second quarter, originally earning the last 48 yards of a six-play drive that began at the Giants’ (1-0) 9-yard line. The second-year man punched another in from a yard away after a fourth down stand that set the Giants offense up in Lions (0-1) territory, and most of the remaining distance was erased by quarterback Tommy DeVito's 18-yard throw to Tyree Jackson.
Even without the two scores, Gray was far and away the Giants' most prominent box score contributor, serving as both the leading rusher (4 carries, 52 yards) and receiver (4 catches, 46 yards) in the blue box score until he lost the former to Dante Miller (12 carries, 63 yards) in the final stages.
Gray's touchdowns on consecutive drives ended a streak of offensive possessions that ended with either a Jamie Gillan punt or a turnover. Gillan booted four while quarterback Drew Lock threw an interception to Brandon Joseph that led to the Lions’ only points of the game.
The Lions (0-1) went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but All-UFL kicker Jake Bates salvaged the trek with a 53-yard field goal.
That was the only blemish for the Giants' defensive reserves, which limited Detroit to 228 yards and 15 first downs. Lions head coach Dan Campbell's famed adventurous spirit came into play as the Lions kept the offense on the field for four fourth downs, but the Giants snuffed them out each time, including twice in goal-to-go situations.
Giants defenders Boogie Basham, Darrian Beavers, Elijah Chatman, and Benton Whitley all had a sack each for the Giants, while cornerback Tre Herndon stopped one of the fourth downs with an interception that he fumbled. Basham was also credited with two pass breakups.
Despite the relatively quiet score, the Giants (1-0) enjoyed a strong day on the ground, with Thursday's precipitation more or less neutralizing the passing game. In addition to Gray's mastery, the Giants enjoyed decent days from rushing rookies Dante Miller and Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Both teams endured medical trouble in the passing game: DeVito played most of the game after Lock (4-of-10, 17 yards, 1 interception) left the game in the first quarter with a hip issue, while Lions starter Nate Sudfeld was forced back into the game after third-round rookie Hendon Hooker went to the locker room for evaluation.
The Giants' preseason slate continues next Saturday, Aug. 17, when they face the Houston Texans in their lone exhibition away from MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, WNYW).
