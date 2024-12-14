IOL Jon Runyan Jr’s First Season with Giants is Over Due to Injury
The New York Giants have placed offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr, their starting left guard, on injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Runyan, who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s loss to the Saints, was deemed “week to week” by head coach Brian Daboll, who added that that fifth-year offensive lineman’s injury “could be longer.
Runyan, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Michigan by the Green Bay Packers, signed with the Giants as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.
He will now miss the first games of his career due to injury and becomes the second starting Giants offensive lineman to land on IR this year, joining left tackle Andrew Thomas as being done for the season due to injury.
Runyan will be replaced by Aaron Stinnie at left guard in the Giants' starting lineup.
To fill the open roster spot, the Giants signed quarterback Tim Boyle off their practice squad. Boyle will serve as the backup quarterback behind starter Tommy DeVito, who is getting the start after two weeks of being QB2 thanks to Drew Lock’s heel and elbow injuries. Lock will be the Giants emergency quarterback in this game.
The Giants have also elevated defensive back Raheem Layne from their practice squad as a standard practice squad elevation.
Layne, a safety, gives the Giants depth at the position after they placed rookie Tyler Nubin on IR this week with a season-ending ankle injury and with Dane Belton (hip) having been limited this week in practice, even though he didn’t receive an injury designation.