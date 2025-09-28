Jaxson Dart Stars in Giants' 21-18 Win Over Chargers
East Rutherford, N.J. - In a somewhat bittersweet turn of events, the knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers to collect their first victory of the season.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart accumulated 165 yards of total offense and two total touchdowns while the Giants' offense outrushed the opposition 161 to 152 as they held off Los Angeles 21-18 to win its first game of the season.
Coming into the matchup, LA and New York had opposite records. The Chargers were 3-0 and looking to extend their current lead in the AFC West. New York was looking to post its first win of the season, led by a signal caller conducting his first NFL start.
The results for both teams were a mixed bag of timely defensive stops and explosive plays on offense and defense. New York started the scoring by posting a nine-play 82-yard opening drive that was completed by a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Dart on a quarterback keeper.
Outside of a matching touchdown from the Chargers on a vertical bomb from Justin Herbert to Quentin Johnston before the end of the second quarter, both teams combined for three field goals and three punts during the first half.
The Chargers specifically went three-and-out and threw an interception during two of their first three drives of the game. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got his hands on a Herbert pass attempt that he eventually caught and ran back near the goal line for 37 yards.
Los Angeles fared better in the second quarter with two scoring drives that resulted in a field goal and a touchdown to push its deficit to just 13-10 at the break.
After the half, it was a punt fest between both teams throughout the third quarter. Punts were exchanged during the first three second-half drives, before a Herbert interception to Dru Phillips fast-tracked a two-play scoring drive for the Giants that ended in a Dart touchdown pass to Theo Johnson.
Los Angeles responded with a quick scoring drive of its own that amassed three plays and ended with a 54-yard scoring scamper from Omarion Hampton. A rushing attempt by Herbert converted a two-point conversion for the Chargers that brought the lead to 21-18.
Both teams would go scoreless the entire fourth quarter, with each punting the ball twice and New York failing to finish off a potential game-closing drive in the red zone. Fortunately, the Chargers followed up New York's turnover on downs with a seven-play drive that ended with Herbert being sacked on third-and-nine by Brian Burns.
That drive by the Chargers was its last realistic opportunity to threaten New York's 21-18 lead. They would get the ball with under 20 seconds, but ran just two more plays before submitting to defeat with zero timeouts left.
Despite New York's win, it lost its best offensive player in wide receiver Malik Nabers. On a pass-catching attempt during the second quarter, Nabers' right knee appeared to buckle on his airborne catch attempt.
Nabers was carted off the field after the play and was reportedly said to have suffered an ACL tear. Such a diagnosis would mean the second-year wideout would miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
For the fourth consecutive game, Brian Burns posted a sack against the opposition. Kayvon Thibodeaux posted a sack as well for a Giants pass-rush that collected 12 quarterback hits against Justin Herbert, with seven combined coming from Burns and Thibodeaux.
New York will head back on the road to start the month of October with an NFC matchup versus the winless New Orleans Saints. The matchup will be the first of three road tilts the team will have sandwiched between a Thursday night divisional home game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
