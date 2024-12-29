Malik Nabers Will Be Active vs. Colts Despite Toe Injury (Report)
East Rutherford, N.J. - New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, listed as questionable on the team’s injury report this week with a toe injury, is expected to play in the team’s Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL Network reported.
Nabers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday. He told reporters that he would be a game-day decision. Assuming he does indeed play, Nabers is likely to get a healthy dose of pass targets as he chases a pair of rookie receiving milestones.
Nabers is 69 yards shy of recording his first 1,000-yard season and the Giatns’ 26th 1,000-yard season in franchise history. If he can accomplish that, he will have done so despite missing three games this year.
Nabers, who already owns the Giants reception record by a rookie (91), previously shared by receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Saquon Barkley, is also chasing another milestone in his first NFL season: rookie reception leader league-wide. The record of 105 currently belongs to Puka Nacua of the Rams, who set the mark last season.
Nabers needs nine more receptions to match that record, though he’s also competing with Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who has 101 receptions, to be the sole holder of the record.
With Nabers active, the Giants' inactive players include center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), and cornerback Greg Stroman, Jr (shoulder/shin), the three who were declared out on Friday.
Greg Van Roten is expected to get the start at center for Schmitz and Dyontae Johnson, who recently was activated off IR, should see a bit of work with McFadden sidelined.
Cornerback Dee Williams (toe), listed as questionable for this game, is the only other injured Giant whose game status remains to be determined.
The Colts, meanwhile, downgraded starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to out on Saturday. Joe Flacco will get the start as the Colts look to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Check back later for the full inactive lists for both teams.