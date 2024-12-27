Malik Nabers Thanks Giants Fans for Their Support During Disappointing Season
New York Giants Malik Nabers, who is once again on the injury list (this time with a toe injury), doesn’t know if he’ll be able to play on Sunday.
“Gameday decision right now,” he said when asked.
As banged up as he is, Nabers doesn’t want to use his ailment as an excuse to be a spectator on game days.
“Any opportunity I have to go out there on the football field and play with my brothers, whether I’m nicked up or not,” Nabers said Thursday.
“I know a lot of guys are battling a lot of injuries in the facility and in the building right now. They still continue to go out there and ball. I'm going to be right there with those guys if I can and continue to go out there with those guys and ball out.”
He also has a very good reason for wanting to play in what’s otherwise a season gone down the drain. The Giants' first-round draft pick needs just 31 yards to crack 1,000 and four receptions to top Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua’s rookie reception record (105).
While reaching those milestones would be special for Nabers, he would probably happily trade them for a better won-loss record for the team.
“It's tough on everybody. It's not just tough on me. It's tough on everybody,” he said when asked about the Giants being stuck in a franchise-record-setting 10-game losing streak.
“I'm continuing to keep my mental strong, continue to move forward, continue to try to better the team, better myself. Lead by example. I feel like that's really all we can do in this state of mind that we're going through.”
The losing has made Nabers want to rally his teammates even more.
“It's just to fight stronger to win. Hold everybody accountable. Rally the guys up. That's really all we can do right now is rally everybody up and continue to go out there and fight,” he said.
Nabers also realizes that the season hasn’t been easy for the Giants fans who began the year with so much hope and optimism but who have been let down to the point where most are just hoping for the team to lose their last two games in order to lock up the first overall pick in next year’s draft.
Either way, Nabers is grateful to the fans for their support and made a promise to give those who continue to support the team a show.
“I want to thank all the fans for coming out and supporting us through the season. It's been a tough one,” he said.
“But we're building up a lot of fire to push into next year. Thanks to those fans who came out and supported us this year. But we've got to be better. We've got to go out there and put on a show.
“We've been trying to, but things haven't been the thing that we've been expecting. But yes, next year, the fire is burning up inside me to give those fans a show anytime I'm out there on the field.”