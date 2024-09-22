New York Giants at Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen & More
The New York Giants are looking to right the ship after falling to 0-2. Following their embarrassing Week 1 loss at home, the Giants looked to be on their way to winning their first game of the year in Washington. Unfortunately, the defense couldn't stop the Commanders from getting off the field, allowing seven field goals.
The Giants' offense finally looked decent, but their three touchdowns weren't enough, and they lost 21-18. It was another humiliating loss, as the Giants became the first team to score three touchdowns, not allow a touchdown, but still lose the game.
Their opponent this week is the Cleveland Browns, who boast arguably the best defensive front in the league. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett leads the group, along with Za'Darius Smith and former Giant Dalvin Tomlinson on the interior. The Browns secondary is allowing 134 passing yards per game, as well as the lowest completion percentage given up at 53.2.
The Browns offense has yet to follow suit, as Deshaun Watson hasn't lived up to the large contract he received two years ago. Given how many playmakers they have, such as Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Jerry Jeudy, it's surprising that their offense hasn't been able to get going so far.
The Browns etched out an 18-13 victory last week in Jacksonville and are back at home looking for their second win on the season. The Browns' defense will be a major test for the Giants, who finally got their offense going last week.
New York Giants (0-2) vs Cleveland Browns (1-1)
- Date/Time: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland Ohio
- Regular Season History: This will be the 51st regular season meeting between the Giants and Browns, with Cleveland leading the series 27-21-2. Their last meeting was in 2020, with the Browns winning 20-6.
- TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play. Jonathan Vilma, Analyst. Meghan Olivi, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Streaming: NFL +
- Referee: Craig Wrolstad
- Odds (via FanDuel) Spread: Giants +6.5 , Browns -6.5 || Money Line: Giants +260, Browns -320 || Over/Under: Giants O38.5, Browns U 38.5
