New York Giants at Washington Commanders: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
After months of vastly revamping their roster and listening to the constant speculation about their organizational decisions, the 2025 NFL season has finally arrived. For the New York Giants, it's time to put wheels to the pavement and show what their new group is truly made of.
The Giants walked off the field at MetLife Stadium for the final time of the 2024 campaign just nine months ago. They took with them almost nothing positive from what ended up a historically awful 3-14 record amid what was supposed to be a celebratory centennial season for the franchise.
It seemed that John Mara and Giants ownership would enact widespread change again, following three seasons under the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime, which had yielded inconsistent results.
The first season in 2022 saw surprise success, but the latter two would only accrue under six victories and see an utter collapse at the helm under Daniel Jones.
However, Mara elected to withhold his gavel from officially marking the end of the current regime with the preference to avoid shaking up the building at 1925 Giants Drive for the third time in the past half-decade, giving the duo one last shot to prove they could get the roster fixed and win more games with it.
Following a long offseason filled with big personnel moves across the roster, none more potentially impactful than the three new additions within the quarterbacks room, headlined by Russell Wilson, who comes in as the promised veteran starter, that mission begins on Sunday as the Giants take on the Washington Commanders in the regular season opener.
The Giants will be searching to get their crucial campaign off on the right footing against a familiar NFC East opponent whom they've dominated in recent years, yet were able to finally flip the scales on the rivalry last season.
Washington stole both contests from New York by margins of less than five points, with the former being the more painful one that slipped through the Giants' grasp in Week 2.
If one recalls, the Giants lost the first meeting in that contest after taking a 12-9 lead in the first half with two early touchdowns.
Still, they would end up losing place kicker Graham Gano to a hamstring injury that left them without a suitable leg to outlast the Commanders, who sank seven of their own field goals to sneak away with a brutally painful loss for the Giants.
The Giants would surely like to avenge their struggles against their division foe last season and be back on the right side of the series, especially with their schedule being the toughest in the NFL and facing even tougher teams down the stretch.
That said, the Commanders won't be a pushover. The franchise has recently resurrected itself under new ownership and the emergence of incoming second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The LSU product and 2024 second overall pick was one of the brightest storylines from last fall, throwing for over 3,500 yards and a 25-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio that was the second-best among rookie gunslingers.
Daniels flashed his dual-threat abilities to power the Commanders into a top-five offensive season that finished in a 12-5 record, their best since the 2012 season, and their first postseason berth in the last five years that fell one game short of making it to Super Bowl LIX.
With their own franchise signal caller of the future locked up and a locker room that's become one of the bounce back stories in the NFL, the Giants couldn't ask for a better first opponent that mirrors who they want to become and will be a solid measuring stick for their progress after the countless moves they orchestrated in the offseason.
The Giants hope their new units on both sides of the ball can disrupt the positive vibes in Washington and put an end to their streak of slow starts, which often hinder their performance for the rest of the season.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.
New York Giants (0-0) at Washington Commanders (0-0)
Kickoff Venue/Time:
Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD; Sunday, September 7, 2025, 1 pm ET
Series History
Sunday's season-opening matchup will mark the 187th overall regular-season meeting between the Giants and Commanders. That lengthy history includes two postseason matchups, and the Giants own the series lead by a gaping 108-73-5 advantage.
The two franchises have split their past six faceoffs dating back to the start of the 2022 season, but Washington swept New York in both matchups in 2024 for the first time since the 2011 season. In the second matchup last fall at MetLife Stadium, the Commanders secured a road win by the score of 27-22, one of the Giants' one-score heartbreakers.
TV
FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-by-Play. Tom Brady, Analyst. Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi, Sideline.)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.)
Odds (via FanDuel):
Spread: Giants +6.5, Commanders -6.5 || Money Line: Giants +215, Falcons -260 || Over/Under: O/U 45.5 points
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Referee
Clay Martin
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.