New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Live Blog: Observations and Updates
The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in games played in Dallas and a six-game losing streak this season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are looking to get their first win at home this season.
Who will prevail? Follow along with our live blog, which will include scoring updates, highlights, stats, injury updates, and more.
First Quarter
3:09 - Touchdown Giants. TRacy gets the 1-yard score, as the Giants score on their first opening drive since Week 2 and have their first lead in a game since Week 6. NYG 7, DAL 3
3:28 - Drew Lock showing some serious wheels on a 3rd-and-6. However, after initally being award the touchdown, the replay reversed it, giving the Giants 1st and goal at the 1-yard line.
6:47 - Tracy gets six yards on 4th-and-1.
7:52 - And there is Tracy, getting a 7-yard gain on his first carry.
Devin Singletary starts ahead of Tyrone Tracy, Jr. at running back. Tracy has had two fumbles in his last three games. Also Chris Hubbard gets the start at left tackle.
9:46 - Giants defense holds, but Dallas gets on the board on Brandon Aubrey's 23 yard field goal. DAL 3, NYG 0
11:18 - And another sizeable pass play for Dallas, this one for 16 yards. Bad tackle attempt by Jason Pinnock who went low.
12:01 - Rush hits Lamb for 17 yards. Dallas is on the move.
- OBSERVATION: Giants tackling continues to be suspect early on in this game. Why is this still happening in Week 13 of the NFL season?
13:47 - Giants defense had the Cowboys stopped, but OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux jumps early and gifts the Cowboys a fresh set of downs. It's the little things, folks.
Pregame
Giants win the toss and will defer. Game on!
FOX broadcaster Tom Brady just revealed that Drew Lock found out he was playing quarterback on Wednesday. Makes one wonder what Tommy DeVito's diagnosis was that he didn't even get to try to go today in pre-game warmups.