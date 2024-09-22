New York Giants Earn First Win of 2024 with 21-15 Win Over Browns
The New York Giants overcame a huge scare on the very first subsequent play of their game against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff returner Eric Gray lost the handle on the opening kickoff, and the Browns turned that turnover into a 7-0 lead on their first play from scrimmage, ut the Giants, behind a strong showing by their defense and some solid play by the offense went on to notch their first win of 2024 with a 21-15 win.
Two drives after the Browns scored on that Giants miscue, New York tied the game on Devin Singletary’s 1-yard run. Then it was all Malik Nabers for the rest of the half. The electric rookie wideout, who had 127 yards and one touchdown the week prior in Washington, once again showed why he was taken with the No.6 overall pick.
Nabers made an incredible play near the sideline, ripping the ball away from Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr for a 28 yard grab. A few plays later, he made a ridiculous top-tap touchdown in the back corner of the endzone for his second touchdown of the year. Following this, the Giants defense would come up huge, with Brian Burns coming off the edge for a strip sack, setting the Giants up to score once again.
Nabers would be the recipient, hauling in his second touchdown of the day. With that catch, he became the youngest player in NFL history with 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and 3+ receiving touchdowns in his first three career games.
The Giants' defense made a major improvement from last week. After failing to force a punt against the Commanders, they made the Browns do so five times.
Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has to be pleased with the pressure they placed on Watson, who was sacked eight times and had a fumble. Dexter Lawrence led the team with two sacks of his own, dominating the Browns' interior offensive line all day long. He also added in four quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
The defense showed they could come up with stops, as the offense went cold in the second half. The Browns were threatening to take the lead after a Cooper touchdown cut the lead down to six in the fourth quarter. A costly fumble from Browns running back Jerome Ford Jr allowed for Azeez Ojulari to recover and give the Giants the ball back.
They would force two straight turnovers on down, with the Giants finally able to close the game out the right way. With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Singletary broke away for a 43-yard run and slid down at the 1-yard line just before the two-minute warning. Three straight kneel downs later, and the Giants walked out of Cleveland with their first win of the season.
A major improvement from last week was from the Giants defense. After failing to force a punt against the Commanders, they made the Browns to so five times. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has to be pleased with the pressure they placed on Watson, who was sacked eight times and had a fumble. Dexter Lawrence led the team with two sacks of his own, dominating the Browns' interior offensive line all day long. He also added in four quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
The defense showed they could come up with stops, as the offense went cold in the second half. The Browns were threatening to take the lead after a Cooper touchdown cut the lead down to six in the fourth quarter. A costly fumble from Browns running back Jerome Ford Jr allowed for Azeez Ojulari to recover and give the Giants the ball back.
They would force two straight turnovers on down, with the Giants finally able to close the game out the right way. With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Singletary broke away for a 43 yard run and slid down at the one yard line just before the two minute warning. Three straight kneel downs later and the Giants walked out of Cleveland with their first win of the season.