New York Giants - Minnesota Vikings Week 1 Inactive Report

Here are the lists of inactive players for the Giants and Vikings ahead of their Week 1 opener.

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who square off against one another at MetLife Stadium, came into this weekend’s game with no injured players on their respective injury reports, meaning that all inactive players designated by the two teams are healthy scratches.

The Giants, who entered this game with 51 players on their roster before elevating linebackers Carter Coughlin and Ty Summers for special teams purposes, listed a pair of defensive backs, safety Anthony Johnson and cornerback Tre Hawkins III, on their inactive list. 

Also inactive for the Giants are outside linebacker Boogie Basham and rookie offensive lineman Jake Kubas. Quarterback Tommy DeVito has been designated as the emergency quarterback.

The Vikings designated Brett Rypien as their third quarterback. Their inactive list includes cornerback Fabian Moreau, defensive back Dwight McGlothern, receiver Trishton Jackson, defensive tackles Levi Drake Rodriguez and Jalen Redmond, and offensive tackle Walter Rouse.

