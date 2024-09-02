New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings: Top Storylines Ahead of Week 1 Opener
The New York Giants begin their 100th anniversary of founding this season, a year-long celebration that began back in the spring and was meticulously planned down to every detail.
Of course, the one detail that even the savviest of planners couldn’t predict is the season's outcome. In 1925, the franchise's first year, the team finished 8-4, fourth out of 20 teams in the NFL, which was also in its infancy at the time.
Since then the Giants have had some glorious moments–four Super Bowl championships (1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011), and before that four league championships (1927, 1934, 1938, and 1956).
But lately, they’ve had a lot more heartbreak. Since winning their last Super Bowl championship in 2011, the franchise has only had three winning records (2012, 2016, and 2022) and just two postseason berths (2016 and 2022).
The upcoming season is a big one for the Giants, a turning point, if you will. They must get off to a fast start to build some momentum and confidence if they’re to rebound from last year’s 6-11 debacle.
Let’s take a look at the storylines as the Giants, who will practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday of this week, get back to football.
Will Adoree’ Jackson Be Ready to Play?
The Giants finally bit the bullet and brought back veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson to provide depth at a position where neither Cor’Dale Flott nor Nick McCloud, the two main competitors for the CB2 role opposite Deonte Banks, could nail down the starting job.
The question now becomes how soon Jackson will be ready to start. The veteran signed on Friday with the team, the first of the long three-day weekend the players enjoyed.
Jackson has no doubt stayed in shape, but being in shape and being in football shape are two very different things. It will be interesting to see if the coaches immediately throw him out there, hold him out, or put him on a pitch count to get him up and running.
The Giants could potentially get by with Banks and McCloud if they have to for this game, but it would be a risk as if one of those two were to get hurt, the depth behind them would be shaky.
Best case scenario is that Jackson gets put on a pitch count for the game as he rounds into football shape.
Can They Start Fast?
The Giants probably have a long list of things they want to improve on this season, and at or near the top of that list is a goal to start games fast.
Last year, the Giants had the second-worst first-quarter point differential in the NFL, outscoring opponents by 67 points.
It got worse by halftime. The Giants' point differential was -100 in the first half of last season, third-worst in the NFL.
There are a few things the Giants can do to sustain drives and score points. The first is to average at least five yards on their first-down plays. Last year, the Giants went 5-1 when they averaged more than five yards per play on first down, the fifth-best mark in the NFL.
Limiting–or eliminating–turnovers is also important. The Giants are winless (0-5) when they have a turnover margin of -2 or worse since 2022, the worst mark in the league.
Although a fast start doesn’t automatically guarantee a win, it certainly can’t hurt in building up the team’s momentum and confidence.
Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Giants have a few lingering injury issues that need to be answered.
Starting linebacker Micah McFadden has been dealing with a hip ailment since Week 2 of the preseason. McFadden could end up limited this week, but there is some early optimism he’ll be ready for Sunday.
Backup quarterback Drew Lock is another to keep an eye on. Lock has been recovering from a hope injury suffered in the preseason opener, but he’s made progress.
The good news is that so long as starter Daniel Jones doesn’t get hurt, whether Lock can go or not might not even matter for the coming week.
Return specialist Gunner Olszewski, who has been dealing with a groin issue over the last several weeks, is another one worth watching.
Last week, Olszewski was seen at practice fielding punts, but head coach Brian Daboll didn’t want to commit as to whether Olszewski would be ready.
“I think he’s making improvement,” Daboll said last week, adding. “I would hope so, it’s10 days away. We’ll see where he’s at.”
It is worth noting that the Giants had a big group of players in for a workout on Friday, including a quarterback and several players with return experience, just in case.