New York Giants Open as an Underdog at Home vs. Minnesota Vikings
New year, same old, same old for the New York Giants as far as the oddsmakers are concerned.
The Giants, who begin their 100th season on Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings, open as a 1.5-point underdog, according to SI Betting, with the over/under set at 41.5.
The Vikings lead the overall series 18-1 but are 10-17 against the Giants in the regular season. The Giants have not won a regular-season game against the Vikings since October 21, 2013, a 23-7 win engineered by then-quarterback Eli Manning.
For those looking for good news, the Giants came close to snapping their four-game regular-season losing streak to the Vikings in a game played on December 24, 2022.
Although the Giants lost that contest 27-24, New York came back in the Wild Card a few weeks later and trounced Minnesota 31-24 in what was perhaps current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’s finest performance (24 of 35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns).
With rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy sidelined for the season due to a knee issue, the Vikings are expected to start veteran journeyman Sam Darnold on Sunday.
Darnold holds a 2-1 record against the Giants, his last win coming on September 21, 2023 with the 49ers.
The star receivers for each team, Justin Jefferson of Minnesota and Malik Nabers of the Giants are expected to take center stage in the contest. The opening over/under on Jefferson’s yardage is 83.5, while Nabers has an over/under of 56.5.
The Giants and Vikings will kick off their respective 2024 regular seasons on Sunday, September 8, at 1:05 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.