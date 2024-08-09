New York Giants Preseason Game 1 Stock Report
New York Giants front office, coaches, and fans took their first look at the team as they faced the Detroit Lions to open their respective preseasons, a 14-3 Giants win.
Many of the starters for both teams did not play, and those that did only played sparingly. It was a chance for the backups to really show that they were ready to contribute.
As always, some stand out, and others need to go back to the drawing board and hope for a better performance next week.
Let's take a look at some players who should be on the rise and others who might be down after game one of the preseason for Big Blue.
Stock Up
RB Eric Gray
Gray showed versatility in his first preseason action. After relieving rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., he picked up a first down on a 24-yard reception from Tommy Devito on a wheel route out the backfield.
He followed it up with a 48-yard touchdown run where he juked a defender about eight yards downfield and sprinted to the endzone, running away from a couple of defenders who had pursuit angles.
On the next drive he added a couple more quality carries and punched in his second touchdown from a yard out. He finished with four catches for 46 yards and 4 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
LB Darius Muasau
The linebacking corps played well overall, but Muasau flashed potential, especially in the first half. Yes, he looks like a defensive back out there, but Muasau simply has a nose for football, as if he's Toucan Sam hunting for Froot Loops.
He has a knack for weaving through the traffic and getting to the ball carrier. He understands how to slip bigger blockers and square up ball carriers. He will be a welcomed addition to special teams and possibly become a guy who can spell Micah McFadden. He finished with two solo and two assisted tackles.
OG Jake Kubas
Kubas played really well in his first NFL action. He received the start because the starters did not play, allowing him to get into a rhythm from the beginning of the game. He was active as a pass protector and gave the quarterback ample time to operate.
He really shined with run-blocking. He helped open holes for backs and drove defenders off the line of scrimmage. This first preseason game should serve as a motivator for him. He belongs and could work his way into being a valuable backup early and maybe more soon.
DT Jordon Riley
Riley showed up in shape at camp and looked ready to dominate when given the opportunity. He definitely did not waste it against the Lions.
He controlled gaps and knocked offensive linemen back behind the line of scrimmage. On a couple of plays during the game, he collapsed the guard down the line of scrimmage and closed all of the other gaps so that he could disengage and make the tackle.
His work made it easier for others around him to be successful. The inside linebackers roamed free and made a lot of tackles thanks to Riley and the other defensive line
TE Tyree Jackson
While we were all hoping to see a massive figure at tight end this game, it was not Theo Johnson but instead, it was Tyree Jackson. The third-year quarterback converted end looked massive on the field.
At 6-7 and close to 250 pounds he is an easy target to identify on the field, and Tommy DeVito looked for him a few times in the game.
He completed two passes that both resulted in first downs, and one put the team on the one-yard line, where Gray was able to plunge it in the endzone for the second of his touchdowns on the night.
Stock Down
QB Drew Lock
Lock has been described as the free-wheeling gunslinger during training camp, and in fairness, he has been a gunslinger in his past, but he did not look like one against the Lions.
He looked unsure of where to go with the ball. He did not pull the trigger on any deep shots, even with Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt on the field for the first couple of possessions.
Nabers was streaking open on the game's first possession, but Lock did not unload. As a guy who has spent significant time as a starter in the NFL, you would expect him to look head and shoulders better than the competition. He did not.
WR Isaiah McKenzie
McKenzie was a part of a relatively non-existent receiving corps during the game. He was targeted twice but did not record a catch. McKenzie is in a camp battle with Gunner Olszewski and some others for a shot to make the final roster as a kick returner.
When you have a fumble on a return, it's more devastating to your chances of making the roster. The Giants are looking for a dynamic returner and someone they can rely on to secure the football. McKenzie didn’t show that in this game.