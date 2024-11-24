New York Giants-Tampa Bay Bucs Week 12 Inactive List
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who showed up on the team’s injury report on Friday with a groin strain, and inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who also showed up on the injury report with a heel injury, are both active for the Giants’ Week 12 home game against the Tampa Bay Bucs.
The Giants' inactive players are all healthy scratches: defensive lineman Jordon Riley, defensive back Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins III, and offensive lineman Jake Kubas.
Tim Boyle, signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday, is the emergency quarterback.
The Bucs inactive players are safety Tykee Smith, cornerback Tyrek Fuderburk, linebacker Jose Ramirez, tackle Tristan Wirfs, tight end Devin Culp, and defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV.
New York Giants On SI on Social Media
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who showed up on the team’s injury report on Friday with a groin strain, and inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who also showed up on the injury report with a heel injury, are both active for the Giants’ Week 12 home game against the Tampa Bay Bucs.
The Giants' inactive players who were on the injury report include receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), who was limited in practice this week, and inside linebacker Darius Muasau, who was limited with a hamstring issue.
Both Ford-Wheaton and Muasau were listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.
The healthy scratches are defensive lineman Jordon Riley, defensive back Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins III, offensive lineman Jake Kubas,
Tim Boyle, signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday, is the emergency quarterback.