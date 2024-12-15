New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants' dreadful season continues as they prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at home. The Giants are still winless at home this year (0-7) and the odds aren't in their favor, as the Ravens are favored by 16.5 points, the largest in the NFL this season.
The Giants provided their home fans with some sort of excitement near the end of their 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. Trailing 14-3 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Drew Lock led an 82-yard touchdown drive, which ended with Tyrone Tracy Jr in the endzone. They elected to go for two, where Malik Nabers came down with a pass that was initially tipped up in the air by a Saints defender.
On their ensuing drive, Lock threw an interception. However, the Giants got the ball back with just over one minute to play and set themselves up in field goal range. The field goal was blocked by Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, ending the game and giving the Giants another home loss.
This week will also be tough, as the Ravens high-powered offense comes to town. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry propose a nightmare scenario for a Giants defense that can't stop the run. They'll be without key players such as Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Tyler Nubin and Dru Phillips all due to injury. Cor'Dale Flott is also doubtful with a quad injury.
The Giants are just hoping to get something out of their younger players as their disastrous season winds down. This will be the second-to-last home game, so time is running out to give the MetLife crowd a win this season.
New York Giants (2-11) vs Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the eighth regular season meeting between the Giants and Ravens, with Baltimore leading the series 4-3. The Giants won the last matchup back in 2022, 24-20.
- TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Play-by-Play. Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty, Analysts. AJ Ross, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Brad Allen
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +16.5 , Ravens -16.5 || Money Line: Giants +900, Ravens -1600 || Over/Under: Giants U 42.5, Ravens O 42.5
