Giants' Declare Four Out of Sunday's Game vs. Ravens
At least four players on this week’s New York Giants inactive list are set after being declared out due to injuries.
The four include linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder), and guard Jon Runyan Jr (ankle).
Okereke, Nunez-Riches, and Phillips are all set to miss their second straight game, while Runyan will miss the first of what’s expected to be multiple games for the rest of the season.
Quarterback Drew Lock (heel/left elbow), who is out of a boot, received a doubtful injury designation. Still, head coach Brian Daboll indicated that Lock will probably serve as the emergency quarterback on Sunday when the Giants host the Baltimore Ravens.
Tommy DeVito will get the start at quarterback and be backed up by Tim Boyle, who is currently on the Giants’ practice squad and who will be added to the 53-man roster, most likely as a standard elevation rather than as a 53-man roster signing since the Giants can use three elevations on Boyle.
Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (quad) is also listed as doubtful for Sunday. But Deonte Banks, who missed last week’s game with a rib injury, received a questionable designation after being declared out last week.
In other encouraging news, left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who has been sidelined with a quad injury the last two games, and center John Michael Schmitz (neck) are good to go after not receiving injury designations. The same can be said of offensive tackle Evan Neal (hip/ankle), while backup Christopher Hubbard (knee) is questionable.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Josh Ezeudu
OL
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Evan Neal
OT
Hip/Ankle
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
Jon Runyan, Jr
OG
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Drew Lock
QB
Heel/Left Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
Jordon Riley
DT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
QUESTIONABLE
Dane Belton
DB
Hip
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Malik Nabers
WR
Hip Flexor
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Chris Hubbard
OT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Dru Phillips
CB
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
OUT
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Knee/Quad
Limited
Limited
Limited
Doubtful
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Art Green
CB
Quad
Limited
Full
Full
--
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
John Michael Schmitz
C
Neck
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
*Designated to return from IR.
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Rashod Bateman
WR
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
OLB Adisa Isaac
OLB
Hamstring
--
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Sanoussi Kane
S
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Michael Pierce*
NT
Calf
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
T.J. Tampa*
CB
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
Kyle Van Noy
OLB
Hamstring/Neck
Full
Full
Full
--
*Designated to return from IR.