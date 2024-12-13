Giants Country

Giants' Declare Four Out of Sunday's Game vs. Ravens

The banged up Giants will limp into their Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Patricia Traina

A general view of the New York Giants helmet with footballs.
A general view of the New York Giants helmet with footballs. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

At least four players on this week’s New York Giants inactive list are set after being declared out due to injuries.

The four include linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder), and guard Jon Runyan Jr (ankle). 

Okereke, Nunez-Riches, and Phillips are all set to miss their second straight game, while Runyan will miss the first of what’s expected to be multiple games for the rest of the season.

Quarterback Drew Lock (heel/left elbow), who is out of a boot, received a doubtful injury designation. Still, head coach Brian Daboll indicated that Lock will probably serve as the emergency quarterback on Sunday when the Giants host the Baltimore Ravens. 

Tommy DeVito will get the start at quarterback and be backed up by Tim Boyle, who is currently on the Giants’ practice squad and who will be added to the 53-man roster, most likely as a standard elevation rather than as a 53-man roster signing since the Giants can use three elevations on Boyle.  

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (quad) is also listed as doubtful for Sunday. But Deonte Banks, who missed last week’s game with a rib injury, received a questionable designation after being declared out last week.

In other encouraging news, left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who has been sidelined with a quad injury the last two games, and center John Michael Schmitz (neck) are good to go after not receiving injury designations. The same can be said of offensive tackle Evan Neal (hip/ankle), while backup Christopher Hubbard (knee) is questionable.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Josh Ezeudu

OL

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Evan Neal

OT

Hip/Ankle

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

Jon Runyan, Jr

OG

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Drew Lock

QB

Heel/Left Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

Jordon Riley

DT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

QUESTIONABLE

Dane Belton

DB

Hip

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Malik Nabers

WR

Hip Flexor

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Chris Hubbard

OT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Dru Phillips

CB

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

OUT

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Knee/Quad

Limited

Limited

Limited

Doubtful

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Art Green

CB

Quad

Limited

Full

Full

--

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

John Michael Schmitz

C

Neck

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

*Designated to return from IR.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Rashod Bateman

WR

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

OLB Adisa Isaac

OLB

Hamstring

--

DNP

Limited

Questionable

Sanoussi Kane

S

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

Michael Pierce*

NT

Calf

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

T.J. Tampa*

CB

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

Kyle Van Noy

OLB

Hamstring/Neck

Full

Full

Full

--

*Designated to return from IR.

See Also

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+