A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Ravens Week 15 Game
Brad Allen, an 11-year NFL referee, and his crew have been assigned to officiate the New York Giatns’ game against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.
Allen’s crew includes umpire Duane Heydt, down judge Sarah Thomas, line judge Walter Flowers, field judge Rick PAtterson, side judge Chad Hill, back judge Tyree Walton, replay official KEvin Brown and replay assistant Durwood Manley.
Hill, Walton, Brown and Manley are all new additions to Allen’s crew this year.
This is the second time this season that Allen’s crew has been assigned to officiate a Giants game. They last called New York’s home game against Washington in Week 9, which the Commanders won 27-22.
In that game, Allen’s crew, which has throw the second fewest flags among all officiating crews in the NFL (131) threw just nine flags in that game.
The Giants have drawn 25 flags over the last two games, including a season-high 13 in Week 13 against Dallas on Thanksgiving. New York has been penalized 83 times this season, tying them for tenth most in the league.