New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Listen & More
The New York Giants finally notched their first victory of the season last week, defeating the Cleveland Browns 21-15. The win came after two embarrassing losses to start the season, and it looked like another loss just 11 seconds into Week 3.
Fortunately, the Giants were able to come back from a 7-0 deficit thanks to a bounce-back defensive performance and rookie receiver Malik Nabers putting on a show.
Nabers had two touchdowns in the first half, making acrobatic catches in the air and displaying ridiculous body control to come down with the ball. Quarterback Daniel Jones played a much better game than two weeks prior, completing over 70% of his passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Devin Singletary also added a touchdown. He has effectively run the ball, forcing 17 missed tackles in the year. Singletary's downfall has been ball security, as he's fumbled once in the last two games.
The defense turned things up after a lackluster performance the week prior. The pass rush, led by Dexter Lawrence, combined for eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits. It was a good day for the pressure to show up, which tremendously affected Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's confidence.
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off two straight losses and haven't looked like themselves. The score against the Ravens made the loss look better, but the game wasn't close until the Cowboys started scoring in garbage time.
They couldn't stop running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys' defense has been a big disappointment thus far, allowing a league-worst 185.7 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per rush.
That said, the Giants are looking to snap a six-game losing streak against the Cowboys Thursday night. This could be the chance where the tides turn.
New York Giants (1-2) vs Dallas Cowboys (1-2)
- Date/Time: Thursday, September 26 at 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the124th regular season meeting between the Giants and Cowboys, with Dallas leading the series 75-46-2. The Cowboys swept the season series for the last three seasons, the Giants' last win coming in Week 17 of the 2020 season.
- TV: Prime Video (Al Michaels, Play-by-Play. Kirk Herbstreit, Analyst. Kaylee Hartung, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Streaming: Prime Video
- Referee: Clay Martin
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +5.5 , Cowboys -5.5 || Money Line: Giants +205, Cowboys -250 || Over/Under: Giants U 45.5, Cowboys O 45.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.