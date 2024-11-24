New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Observations and Takeaways
East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on multi-game losing streaks, the Giants five games and the Bucs four. They are also coming off their respective byes and are both under .500–the Giants at 19-24 (44.2%) and the Bucs at 17-23 (42.5%).
But other than that, the two teams couldn’t be headed in different directions if they tried.
The Bucs, at 4-6, are fighting for a postseason berth in an NFC South where they are jsut behind the 6-5 Atlanta Falcons, who have lost their last two games and who are on a bye. The Bucs have a golden opportunity with a win against the Giants to pull closer to the top of the NFC South, which would ensure their place in the postseason..
The Giants are at 2-8, a team that, despite its talent, just hasn’t been able to put it all together. After sending quarterback Daniel Jones packing on Saturday, the Giants' future seems less certain with each passing week.
That said, there is still a game to be played, and as always, we will have all the live updates and highlights from MetLife Stadium. Be sure to refresh this page frequently so you get the latest.
First Quarter
INJURY ALERT. Jermaine Eluemunor is struggling to walk on that ankle on the Giants sideline. Chris Hubbard is now in the game at left tackle.
4:33 - DeVito gets sacked by Calijah Kancey, who beat RT Evan Neal. Giants have to punt.
INJURY WATCH: LT Jermaine Eluemunor got up slowly on the second down play.
6:39 - RB Sean Tucker gets the touchdown on 1st-and-goal. That was too easy for the Bucs who capped a 14-play, 70-yard drive. TBY 7, NYG 0.
Giants enterred tis game having allowed 4th down conversions on 69.23% of the chances. They allow anotehr 4th down conersion on that drive.
Pregame
Kayvon Thiboeaux has what looks like a very light wrap on his right wrist.
The Giants have won the toss and will defeer to the second half. Game On!
It's a windy day today at MetLife Stadium, and some of Giants kicker Graham Gano's longer field goal attempts in wraps (50+ yards) didn't make it. It's something to keep an eye on in this game.
GIANTS INACTIVES. The Giants' inactive players are all healthy scratches: defensive lineman Jordon Riley, defensive back Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins III, and offensive lineman Jake Kubas. Tim Boyle, signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday, is the emergency quarterback.
BUCS INACTIVES. The Bucs inactive players are safety Tykee Smith, cornerback Tyrek Fuderburk, linebacker Jose Ramirez, tackle Tristan Wirfs, tight end Devin Culp, and defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV.