New York Giants - Washington Commanders Halftime Observations
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants had a difficult first half containing the explosive offense from the Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
For the second time this season, the Giants faced off against the Commanders, hoping to pick up their first home game win and avoid losing their fourth straight. With little to no success with the passing in the past few games, the Giants switched gears to the run game.
The Giants rushed for 142 yards in the first half, gaining 6.8 yards per carry. Tyrone Tracy currently leads in rushing with 50 yards on ten carries. While going up against the 10-ranked defense in the league, quarterback Daniel Jones spent most of the first half putting his feet to work. Jones scrambled for 50 yards to help the Giants get into good field position on multiple occasions.
Jones is currently 4/6 in passes and has not seen much progress against an aggressive secondary defense.
The first quarter was balanced between both teams, but a costly turnover switched the momentum toward the Commanders. After a successful challenge that resulted in a fumble recovery, the Commanders landed on the board first. Jayden Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin with a one-yard touchdown. The Giants quickly responded by charging down the field, giving two players a set of first as they crossed the endzone.
Jones collected his first home touchdown pass of the season after connecting with Chris Manhertz, who captured his first touchdown pass this season. The score remained even for only a moment as the Commanders took a page from the Giants and utilized the rushing game with a quick response to the goalline. Austin Ekeler rushed for a one-yard touchdown to extend the score 14-7.
Commanders took advantage of a rattle Gaints’ defense to capture another touchdown pass to McLaurin. While the Giants have shown much dominance with the run game, they will need to find a consistent mix of landing passes to get more production from the offense.