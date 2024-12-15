Giants Country

New York Giants Week 15 Inactive Report: Who's In, Who's Out vs. Baltimore

The Giants have several starters on this week's inactive list.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) is among those who will miss the team's Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) is among those who will miss the team's Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The New York Giants inactive list for their Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens features all injured players.

 Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Rochester (neck/shoulder) , and cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder) are all missing their second game in a row this week. 

Cornerback Deonte Banks (rib) is also inactive; he is missing his third straight game.

That means Darius Muasau will get another start at inside linebacker alongside of Micah McFaddnein the base defense; youngster Elijah Chatman, Casey Rogers and Elijah Garcia, all of whom played well in last week’s loss against the Saints, will see action on the defensive line; and Adoree Jackson will probably see action in the slot. 

Quarterback Drew Lock (heel/elbow) will be the emergency quarterback, as expected, with Tim Boyle, who was just signed off the practice squad, taking on the QB2 role behind starter Tommy DeVito. 

Also inactive due to injury is cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, listed as doubtful on the injury report with a knee/quad. He’ll likely be replaced by Art Green.

In some good news, left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) is good to go after missing the last two games with his injury. So, too, is Evan Neal (hip ankle), who, like Eluemunor, did not receive an injury designation. 

The Ravens inactive list includes safety Sanoussi Kane, safety Marcus Williams, running back Keton Mitchell, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, and center Nick Samac.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group.

