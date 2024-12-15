Plane Truth: Second Aircraft Delivers Another Message to Giants Ownership
East Rutherford, N.J. – A week after a small aircraft was spotted flying over MetLife Stadium imploring New York Giants team co-owner John Mara to “fix this dumpster fire,” a second plane has been spotted ahead of the Giants’ Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a new plea.
“Mr. Mara Enough - We won’t stop until you fire everyone,” the message read.
It’s unknown if the same person/people who charted the plane last week are responsible for this week’s plane, but it is likely a safe bet to assume that it is.
Last week, members of the Giants dismissed the plane that circled MetLife STadium three times imploring Mara to “fix the dumpster fire.” Head coach Brian Daboll claimed he didn’t see it and Mara, who was approached by reporters for comment, declined to do so.
This week, it initially appeared that the only plane flying over MetLife Stadium was a political advertisement. That plane circled the stadium prior to the gates opening to fans and the players and staff taking the field, so it;s unknown if anyone saw the plane.
The 2-11 Giants are winless at home this season and are on the verge of becoming the first team in NFL history to go winless at home. They also are competing for the first overall pick in next year’s draft. They host the 8-5 Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a bye in Week 15.