New York Giants Week 3 Inactives: Brian Burns Active
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns, listed as questionable with a groin injury on the team’s Friday injury report, is active for today’s Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Burns received extensive treatment and underwent what appeared to be a successful pregame workout to secure the green light to play. Whether he ends up on pitch count remains to be seen, but he is active.
Regarding the rest of the injured players with an injury designation for this game, cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), who was scratched on Friday, did not make the trip with the team. Inside linebacker Darius Muasau (knee), listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, is active.
The Giants’ healthy scratches are outside linebackers Boogie Basham and Benton Whitley, cornerback Tre Hawkins and safety Anthony Johnson. Tommy DeVito is the emergency quarterback.
The Browns inactives include quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (emergency quarterback), running back Pierre Strong, Jr, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, guard Javion Cohen, right tackle Jack Conklin, receiver Jamari Thrash, and tight end David Njoku.
Strong and Njoku were declared out on Friday. Conklin was declared out on Saturday. Thrash was questionable for the game. Jordan Akins will get the start at tight end and Dawand Jones will start at right tackle.