New York Giants WR Malik Nabers Active for Team's Week 14 Game vs. Saints
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, added to the team’s injury report with a groin issue on Thursday that left him limited and a hip ailment on Friday, is active for the team’s Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Nabers, listed as a game-time decision, went through an extensive pregame workout under the watchful eyes of head coach Brian Daboll, senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes, and general manager Joe Schoen, among others. Although he is active for this week’s game, he is expected to be on a pitch count.
Otherwise, this week’s New York Giants inactive list reads like a “who’s who” among the team’s key players.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) were all declared out on Friday and will not play.
The other injury-related scratches listed as questionable on the Giants’ injury report include offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemuor (quad), slot cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder) and tackle Chris Hubbard (knee).
The lone healthy scratch is cornerback Dee Williams, whom the Giants acquired off waivers this week. The Giants, who waived quarterback Tim Boyle on Saturday given the number of injuries requiring roster spots, will not carry an emergency quarterback for the first time this season.
The Saints inactive players are running back Jordan Mims, inside linebacker Jaylan Ford, receiver Mason Tipton, defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, and quarterback Spencer Rattler (emergency quarterback).