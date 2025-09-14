NY Giants at Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds & More
For those New York Giants fans who thought the team would finally put a gracious end to their three-year streak of slow starts to the season in Washington, it was only another bad case of deja vu as the offense sputtered. The defense was exposed against the run and in the deep secondary.
The good news, at least for those inside the building in East Rutherford who aren't sounding the alarms on the entire year ahead, is that the Giants will have a chance to avenge that pitiful performance this coming Sunday as they shift gears to facing off with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
The bad news, however, is that the Giants have a different streak that they need to overcome in the next game on the schedule. Dallas, who also lost in Week 1 to the defending champion and fellow NFC East foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, has held a tight grip on the head-to-head series with New York that the Giants haven't ceased over the past four seasons.
While some of those meetings were fairly close, the scores didn't truly reflect the noticeable gaps in talent that have existed between the two franchises, and the Giants have been spending the past couple of offseasons trying to mend their divisional standing.
When the 2025 season began last week, the thought was that the Giants front office had finally started to accomplish that goal, making moves to totally revamp the quarterback room and strengthen the pass rush with an elite four-man group on the defensive front, including rookie addition Abdul Carter and his element of versatility and finesse.
Not all of Joe Schoen's praised moves appeared to pan out against the Commanders, as the offense struggled to overcome its scoring woes inside the red zone, and the defense still had its fair share of issues in deep coverage, outside of Paulson Adebo, who has revitalized the No. 1 corner spot.
All of those things need to change quickly as the Giants turn the page to the Cowboys and give Russell Wilson at least one more chance to guide the offense downfield as the starting quarterback.
The Cowboys have some different faces in their own huddle, but have proven they can light up the scoreboard with their main weapons against opponents who struggle to perform.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn't lost to the Giants since his rookie year, will likely look to go back to feeding his No. 1 receiving target, CeeDee Lamb, who has amassed 61 catches for 859 yards and five touchdowns in 10 matchups with the Giants defense.
Lamb has been a constant 1,000-yard receiver over his last four seasons and poses a tougher challenge for the Giants' secondary to slow down. He will certainly be motivated to unleash his game against his division rival as well, after dropping a few huge throws during the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles that could have altered the fate of the outcome.
The Cowboys also boast other capable weapons in their backfield and receiving corps. Their defensive line still has some faces that can get after the quarterback and have given the Giants' offensive line fits in their recent matchups, tallying 12 total sacks in both games last season.
Just because the Cowboys have lost their connection to All-Pro outside linebacker Micah Parsons, who they traded away to the Green Bay Packers just before the season began, doesn't mean that the Giants will have an easier time competing with them if they make the same mistakes as last week.
It all sets up a bigger test for Wilson and the Giants to prove they can get the offense sparked up again, get the football into the endzone, and limit the Cowboys' biggest playmakers from taking over another important game for the former's hopes of not starting another campaign on an 0-2 record and potentially setting off a larger landslide for the team.
New York Giants (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
Kickoff Venue/Time
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX; Sunday, September 14, 2025, 1 pm ET
Series History
Sunday's Week 2 matchup down south will mark the 127th all-time meeting between the Giants and the Cowboys in the regular season, including one postseason, which was the Giants' infamous win in the 2007 NFC Divisional round, where they stunned Dallas, 21-17, on their path to Super Bowl XLII.
Unfortunately, the Giants' recent history with their NFC East rival, who holds an overall 77-47-2 grip on the all-time series history between the two iconic franchises, hasn't been as friendly as that fateful game nearly two decades ago.
The Cowboys have won eight straight contests over New York dating back to the 2021 season and have only lost once under quarterback Dak Prescott's leadership in 2016.
Last season, the Cowboys stole the first meeting at MetLife Stadium by the score of 20-15 before following it up with another victory on Thanksgiving Day in Arlington, sweeping the Giants for a fourth consecutive season with a 27-20 home win.
TV
FOX (Joe Davis, Play-by-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Pam Oliver, Sideline.)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.)
Odds (via FanDuel):
Spread: Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5 || Money Line: Giants +205, Cowboys -250 || Over/Under: O/U 44.5 points
Referee
Bill Vinovich
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
