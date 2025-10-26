NY Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
The New York Giants' 2025 season has been something of a seesaw, where one week the team looks like it’s finally turned the corner, and then the next it looks like the bumbling, stumbling group that has regularly shown up on Sundays in the fall for most of the last 10+ seasons.
This week, the Giants, after a tough 33-22 loss to the Broncos despite a strong performance, are focused on achieving their first regular-season sweep of the division-leading Eagles since 2007.
They’re backed by the knowledge that they stood toe-to-toe with the Chargers and Eagles (both wins) and Denver, three postseason participants from last year. This has given Big Blue the confidence to push ahead and at least make a go of things in Philly, where they haven’t won since 2013.
They’re also drawing some motivation from the fact that they appear to be catching the Eagles at the right time.
Philadelphia will be without starting receiver AJ Brown and center Cam Jurgens. Also, defensive end Brandon Graham, who came out of retirement this week, isn’t ready to play.
Unlike last year, when the Giants were firmly stuck at the bottom of the division and the Eagles at the top, there isn’t as much separation between the four teams.
With another upset victory over the Eagles, plus losses by Dallas and the Commanders, the Giants could find themselves in an ideal position by the end of Week 8 if they can overcome the odds and bring home the win.
Follow along throughout the game with our live updates, which will include scores, play highlights, injury alerts, and much more.
Pre-game
Jalin Hyatt Among Giants Inactive Players: A Thought
Receiver Jalin Hyatt has landed on the team’s inactive list for the first time, I think, since the team traded up in the third round to get him in 2023. And I wouldn’t be shocked if Hyatt is going to be moved via a trade.
The Giants, as you know, got Darius Slayton back from his hamstring ailment. They also elevated Lil’Jordan Humphrey for the third and final time, which means if they want Humphrey on the roster, he’s going to need to be signed.
The Giants don’t have a roster opening right now, so again, maybe the decision to leave Hyatt inactive is to keep him healthy so they can move him in a trade before the Nov. 4 deadline and give that spot to Humphrey.
Giants Inactive Players
- S Jevón Holland (knee)
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- WR Jalin Hyatt
- OL Evan Neal
- T James Hudson III
- QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)
Eagles Inactive Players
- OLB Azeez Ojulari
- CB Adoree’ Jackson
- C Cam Jurgens
- WR A.J. Brown
- QB Sam Howell (3rd QB)
Not Giants Related But…
Deepest condolences to the New York Jets organization and the family of former center Nick Mangold, who passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday night, two weeks after announcing he needed a kidney transplant. Forty-one is just too young to leave this earth.
Notes & Stats
RB Cam Skattebo leads all offensive rookies in scrimmage yards (587) and scoring (38 points). His 398 rushing yards are the 3rd-most among rookies and the 3rd-most by a Giant through seven career games. His five rushing touchdowns are tied for 5th in the NFL.
Since T Andrew Thomas returned to play in Week 3, the Giants rank 3rd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (143.6). Among all NFL offensive tackles (min. 20% pass blocking snaps played), Thomas’ 3 pressures allowed are tied for the fewest in the league.
In Week 7, TE Daniel Bellinger caught three passes for a career-high 88 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown came on a 44-yard catch, making it the longest touchdown reception by a Giants tight end since Evan Engram caught a 75-yard touchdown at Tampa Bay.
Among NFL players who have played 50+ defensive snaps this season, DL Dexter Lawrence II has been double-teamed a league-leading 61.4% of his snaps. Lawrence has also recorded three passes defensed this season, tied for the 3rd-most among all defensive tackles.
