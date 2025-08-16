NY Giants Live Updates: Jaxson Dart, Evan Neal, Marcus Mbow Among Those to Watch vs. Jets
The New York Giants roll into their second of three preseason games today as they’ll host the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, a team with whom they became very familiar during the two joint practices earlier this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
As per usual, head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t confirm whether he planned to play any of his starters, but history has seen Daboll hold out the starters if there was a joint practice leading up to the game.
But things are different this year for the Giants, who need to come out of the gate quickly. And Daboll is well aware of that fact, as noted when he was asked on Thursday about his plan and if the two days of joint practice productivity would have any sway on his thinking.
“I wouldn't say it affects it. Again, we'll end up making the decision we think is best,” he said. “There's no substitute for tackling. There's no substitute for cleaning the pocket. There's no substitute for run after catch when you're going to get hit. There's no substitute for being live as a quarterback in the pocket. But we'll end up deciding at the end of the day what we think is right for our team.”
What’s right for the team is to follow a plan similar to last week, where most of the starters received no more than a couple of series before being pulled for the backups.
But with a quick turnaround after this game–the Giants host the Patriots on Thursday–it’s unlikely that the starters will play both games.
Ideally, the Giants play their starters in all three preseason games. But that’s unlikely to happen as Daboll might figure on playing the starters this week and then holding them out of the preseason finale to allow for any bumps and bruises to fully heal before the team opens the season on September 7 at Washington.
Follow along throughout Saturday’s game for live updates, scoring plays, and highlights, and then stay tuned for our postgame coverage.
Pregame
5:38 p.m. -- QB Russell Wilson has been warming up with receivers Darius Slayton, Wandale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt pre-game, so it looks like he's going to play in tonight's game against the Jets. Receiver Malik Nabers, however, is not going to play tonight. Also, it sounds like Jaxson Dart will follow Wilson in the quarterback rotation tonight.
