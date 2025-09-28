This Chargers Defender Would Look Good in Giants Blue
It has been a predictable but disappointing start to the New York Giants’ 2025 season. The most challenging schedule appears to be unfolding in real time. It even resulted in speeding up the planned quarterback transition from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart.
Despite that treacherous path and offensive instability, the team has been in a position to win two of the three games, but they have fallen short. One of the areas of concern has been safety play.
In each game this season, the team has given up critical plays downfield that have hurt the team's opportunity to win. So, as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to MetLife Stadium, in this week’s edition of “snag a player” from the opponent, our pick is four-time All-Pro safety Derwin James.
The Chargers are one of those teams that are truly looking for balance within their offense. They want to run the ball well and pass it just as consistently.
Therefore, the Giants must be prepared to stop the run and handle the passing attack. That is why James would be such a great pickup: He excels in run defense and pass coverage.
As a Run Defender
James is one of the best tackling safeties in the NFL. His combination of size and speed has allowed him to be formidable as a box defender. Over his seven-year career, he has played five full seasons.
In that time, he has recorded over 100 tackles in four of those years. Last season, he finished with 93 tackles, just short of 100. He has over 400 solo tackles in his career as well as 39 tackles for loss.
He will add another sure tackle to take on a Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman offense that looks to get their mojo going with downhill running. Omarion Hampton seems to be finding his stride as he settles into his role.
This season, through three games, James already had 26 tackles. That is an average of over eight tackles per game. It's like having a linebacker at safety. He opens up the defense to playing more dime packages to handle all of the receiving options the Chargers possess, while also combating the run game.
As a Pass Defender
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Florida State alum is as menacing in coverage as he is running downhill to tackle. That frame and 4.47 forty speed allow him to cover a ton of space in the secondary.
This Chargers team has consistently made explosive downfield throws in every game this season. They have found a three-headed monster with Ladd McConkey building on a stellar rookie season, the return of Keenan Allen after a year with Chicago, and the emergence of Quentin Johnston, who is averaging 17.1 yards per reception.
He has turned into a reliable deep threat for the Chargers at the third level. It is also a place where the Giants have struggled, so James would help to close those passing lanes down quicker than normal.
In his five full seasons, he has averaged five or more passes defended, and he has picked off at least one pass every season. He would be able to step on the deep shots down the sideline or up the seam.
The Giants and Chargers get things underway at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.
