Cornerback Greg Newsome II: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly

When the New York Giants signed Greg Newsome to a one-year deal, it likely didn't excite Big Blue Nation. This is clearly a one-year prove-it deal for a player once regarded as a top corner.

His youth and fire make this signing an underrated one. They could be lining themselves up to get the best Greg Newsome the NFL has ever seen: a motivated tactician with speed who does a great job of getting ball carriers on the ground.

He is now working in a defensive system that should better fit his talents than the ones he has been in before. He will look to impress not only fans, but also the front office, in hopes of earning a possible long-term deal—either with the Giants or another NFL franchise.

The Giants hope he can come in and provide stability on the perimeter and at the third level against an NFC East with a bevy of pass-catching options.

The Jaguars' game against the Colts last season illustrated the positives and negatives of Newsome’s game tape and is the basis for our “good, the great, and the ugly” review of his game.

The Good: Durability and coverage versatility

The Good of new #NYGiants cornerback Greg Newsome II in 2025 was his durability and coverage versatility. He showed up every game and always gave receivers something different to look at. pic.twitter.com/6CxfQaBbU0 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 15, 2026

Newsome, despite multiple injuries and a trade from the Browns to the Jaguars, suited up for every game in 2025. That level of durability is what the Giants need to continue evolving as a defense. Durability can help breed consistency, and the Giants desperately need consistency.

He also has shown the ability to line up in press-man coverage or drop off and work in zone coverage. He seems comfortable in press-man or off-man. He can bail at the last second, or he can shift down on the run before the snap. It helps disguise his coverage well.

He does a good job of recognizing routes. He knows whether to follow a man across the field in man-to-man or drop off into zone and trigger on whatever lands in his area. He is patient and decisive when he chooses to come downhill on a receiver.

The Great: Consistency as a tackler

The Great of new #NYGiants corner Greg Newsome II during his 2025 season was his tackling. Not a lot of YAC available when he's guarding you. pic.twitter.com/oJz0q694oF — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 15, 2026

If a receiver catches a pass on Newsome, he limits yards after the catch by tackling immediately.

It is why his tackle numbers have been so good over his career: if he does give up a reception, he doesn't allow the receiver to gain additional yards. In man coverage, this is important because cornerbacks are often playing or trailing receivers. Getting the receiver to the ground is vital to prevent explosive plays.

In zone, being able to trigger down and meet the receiver as the ball is being completed is significant.

This not only helps in knocking away the pass but also ensures the receiver cannot gain any extra advantage once he has the ball in his hands.

There were way too many receivers running free against the Giants in 2025. It is a valuable asset that Newsome brings to the table.

The Ugly: Statistical Pass Coverage Regression

The Ugly of new #NYGiants cornerback Greg Newsome II is that he gives up too many completions. pic.twitter.com/l6IQy2LTJt — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 15, 2026

One of the major reasons why Newsome is available is that he just hasn't been as good in coverage over the past two seasons as he was previously.

His first three seasons produced quarterback ratings of 87, 85.8, and 74.8 when targeting receivers covered by Newsome.

His production and effectiveness dropped precipitously over the next two years. In 2024, that number jumped to 112.5 . In the next season and last season, it was 107.5 while playing for the Browns and Jaguars.

The problem seems to be giving receivers too much cushion. He gets close enough to make the tackle, but does not make the pass breakup.

That level of ineffectiveness will find you searching for a home and signing one-year "prove-it" deals with teams that are looking for answers in the secondary.

Coach's Corner

Newsome hinted that he turned down other offers to sign with the Giants. The opportunity to earn a starting position was clearly alluring, and he is surely betting on himself that he can reclaim his 2023 form, where he was thought of as a lockdown corner.

He needs to spend the offseason regaining his sharpness in press coverage, where he can prove his worth and leverage his better physical attributes. If he does regain his form, it will make the Giants' defense much better in coverage.

Even if he does not find a long-term home with Big Blue, it could be a mutually beneficial short-term match.