New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More
The final weeks of the regular season are supposed to be when a team begins playing its best ball to show growth in its development.
The Giants? The 2021 season can't end soon enough. They haven't been healthy all year. The questions about the coaching staff and the quarterback still linger. The general manager is likely on his way out. And ownership is going to have to once again answer to the angry customers who were expecting (and deserve) a helluva lot better than what they've gotten.
The Giants are a mess, and quite frankly, even if they pull off an upset against the Los Angeles Chargers, so what? This team is headed for a teardown of sorts in the off-season--they can't possibly continue with the same roster.
To some, it matters to the point where they've checked out and are doing other things on a Sunday. To those of you who are in it for better or for worse, be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.
Also, be sure to check out the real-time game tracker from Fanalytix in the Giants Country forum. Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Chargers.
Game information: New York Giants (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)
Regular Season Series History: This is the 13th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 7-5. This is the first time the Giants will play the Chargers in Los Angeles, as their previous five road meetings took place in San Diego. The two teams last met on Oct. 8, 2017, when the Giants fell to the Chargers, 27-22, at home. The Giants have lost the last four meetings with the Chargers.
Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, at 4:05 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Reporter: Shannon Spake.
Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)
Spread: New York Giants +9.5 (-110) | Los Angeles Chargers -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: New York Giants (+350) | Los Angeles Chargers (-450)
Total: 43– New York Giants Over(-110) | Los Angeles Chargers Under (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)
- RB Austin Ekeler (LAC) +420
- WR Mike Williams (LAC) +700
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +850
- WR Jalen Guyton (LAC) +1100
- TE Jared Cook (LAC) +1100
- WR Joshua Palmer (LAC) +1450
- WR Sterling Shepard (NYG) +1650
- WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1850
- QB Justin Herbert (LAC) +2000
Referee: Tony Corrente
Discussion: Discuss the game on our open game day thread. (Free registration required). Follow the game in real time with Fanalytix, a free tracker (no software required). For instructions on how to optimize your use of the Fanalytix widget, click here.
