New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers.

The final weeks of the regular season are supposed to be when a team begins playing its best ball to show growth in its development.

The Giants? The 2021 season can't end soon enough. They haven't been healthy all year. The questions about the coaching staff and the quarterback still linger. The general manager is likely on his way out. And ownership is going to have to once again answer to the angry customers who were expecting (and deserve) a helluva lot better than what they've gotten.

The Giants are a mess, and quite frankly, even if they pull off an upset against the Los Angeles Chargers, so what? This team is headed for a teardown of sorts in the off-season--they can't possibly continue with the same roster.

The Giants are a mess, and quite frankly, even if they pull off an upset against the Los Angeles Chargers, so what? This team is headed for a teardown of sorts in the off-season--they can't possibly continue with the same roster.

Game information: New York Giants (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Game information: New York Giants (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 13th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 7-5. This is the first time the Giants will play the Chargers in Los Angeles, as their previous five road meetings took place in San Diego. The two teams last met on Oct. 8, 2017, when the Giants fell to the Chargers, 27-22, at home. The Giants have lost the last four meetings with the Chargers.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Reporter: Shannon Spake.

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +9.5 (-110) | Los Angeles Chargers -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+350) | Los Angeles Chargers (-450)

Total: 43– New York Giants Over(-110) | Los Angeles Chargers Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

RB Austin Ekeler (LAC) +420

WR Mike Williams (LAC) +700

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +850

WR Jalen Guyton (LAC) +1100

TE Jared Cook (LAC) +1100

WR Joshua Palmer (LAC) +1450

WR Sterling Shepard (NYG) +1650

WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1850

QB Justin Herbert (LAC) +2000

Referee: Tony Corrente

Referee: Tony Corrente

