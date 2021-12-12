Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers.
Author:

The final weeks of the regular season are supposed to be when a team begins playing its best ball to show growth in its development.

The Giants? The 2021 season can't end soon enough. They haven't been healthy all year. The questions about the coaching staff and the quarterback still linger. The general manager is likely on his way out. And ownership is going to have to once again answer to the angry customers who were expecting (and deserve) a helluva lot better than what they've gotten.

The Giants are a mess, and quite frankly, even if they pull off an upset against the Los Angeles Chargers, so what? This team is headed for a teardown of sorts in the off-season--they can't possibly continue with the same roster.

To some, it matters to the point where they've checked out and are doing other things on a Sunday. To those of you who are in it for better or for worse, be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Also, be sure to check out the real-time game tracker from Fanalytix in the Giants Country forum. Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Chargers.

Game information: New York Giants (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers  (7-5)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 13th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 7-5. This is the first time the Giants will play the Chargers in Los Angeles, as their previous five road meetings took place in San Diego. The two teams last met on Oct. 8, 2017, when the Giants fell to the Chargers, 27-22, at home. The Giants have lost the last four meetings with the Chargers.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-22.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers.

43 seconds ago
Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of Los Angeles Chargers Bolt logo at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 14 Prediction

The Giants look to shake off a disappointing Week 13 loss to Miami against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

49 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Los Angeles Chargers helmets during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Keys to the Game

On paper, the Giants don't appear to be a match for the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a few turns of these keys, maybe they can make a game out of it.

22 hours ago

TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Reporter: Shannon Spake.

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +9.5 (-110) | Los Angeles Chargers -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+350) | Los Angeles Chargers (-450)

Total: 43– New York Giants Over(-110) | Los Angeles Chargers Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • RB  Austin Ekeler (LAC) +420
  • WR Mike Williams (LAC) +700
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +850
  • WR Jalen Guyton (LAC) +1100
  • TE Jared Cook (LAC) +1100
  • WR Joshua Palmer (LAC) +1450
  • WR Sterling Shepard (NYG) +1650
  • WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1850
  • QB Justin Herbert (LAC) +2000

Referee: Tony Corrente

Discussion: Discuss the game on our open game day thread. (Free registration required). Follow the game in real time with Fanalytix, a free tracker (no software required). For instructions on how to optimize your use of the Fanalytix widget, click here.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-22.
Game Day

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

43 seconds ago
Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of Los Angeles Chargers Bolt logo at SoFi Stadium.
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 14 Prediction

49 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Los Angeles Chargers helmets during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Keys to the Game

22 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) stiff arms Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Saquon Barkley Hopes to Get On Track in Giants Running Game

23 hours ago
Giants Head Coach Joe Judge speaks to tight end Kaden Smith (82) at practice, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Examining the Different Fourth Down Philosophies of Giants, Chargers

Dec 11, 2021
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "How to Fix the Giants" Edition

Dec 11, 2021
New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws the ball as Clayton Thorson (17) and Ryquell Armstead (27) look on during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants QB Mike Glennon Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Chargers

Dec 10, 2021
Jul 28, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the first day of training camp at Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre.
News

Joe Judge Mourns the Loss of Former NFL Receiver Demaryius Thomas

Dec 10, 2021