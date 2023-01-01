Giants vs Colts: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are 8-6-1 with a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time in six years. They’re coming off a tough loss last week in Minnesota but showed many traits that they could hang around with one of the best teams in the league.

This week, the Giants host the Colts for their last regular season home game of the 2022 season. If the Giants win on Sunday, they clinch a playoff spot. This is certainly the biggest game of the year, as the Giants need to find a way to win if they want to make the playoffs.

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones were drafted for games like these. They’ve both played exceptionally well all season and need to continue what they’ve been doing all season.

This is a unique situation for most of the roster. Only a handful of players on the Giants have experienced the playoffs before, but not with New York. Sterling Shepard remains the only Giants player who was here the last time they made the playoffs.

There are certainly veteran presences across the locker room to help the younger players focus on the goal ahead. Head coach Brian Daboll and his staff know what it’s like to play in big games and will prepare the team for the task ahead.

The Colts are 4-10-1 and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. They’re trying to play spoiler for a young Giants team looking to reach the postseason. If the Giants win on Sunday, they’ll be in.

Giants (7-5-1) vs Colts (4-10-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: This will be the twentieth meeting between the Giants and Colts, dating back to 1950. The Colts currently lead the all-time series 12-7, winning the last four matchups between the teams. The Giants last win against the Colts was over 20 years ago, when they won 44-27 in December of 2002. The Colts last win came in 2018, by a score of 28-27.

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Play-By-Play. Trent Green, Analyst. Melanie Collins, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channels 232, App Channels 823.

Spread: New York Giants -5.5 (-100) | Indianapolis Colts +5.5 (-100)

Moneyline: Giants (-250) | Indianapolis Colts (+205)

Total: 38.5 - Giants Under (+110) | Indianapolis Colts Over (-118)

Injuries

NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): Doubtful

NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): Questionable

IND TE Kylen Granson (ankle): OUT

IND CB Kenny Moore II (ankle): OUT

IND WR Ashton Dulin (concussion): OUT

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

