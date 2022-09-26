Giants vs Cowboys: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
It’s divisional week in the NFC East, with the Giants and Cowboys facing off for the first time this season. The Giants are off to a 2-0 start, something they haven’t done since 2016. Led by Wink Martindale’s defense, the Giants have the No. 1 third-down defense in the league, allowing a 21.74% conversion rate.
In the midst of a three-game homestretch, the Giants now take on one of their biggest rivals in the Cowboys, on Monday night. The Cowboys are coming off a surprise victory last week at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17.
The Cowboys will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott for at least six weeks, inserting quarterback Cooper Rush into the mix. Dallas’ defense is also starting to find its stride, led by linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons has two sacks in each of the first two games and is looking to continue that streak against an interior Giants offensive line that has struggled to start the year.
The Giants will likely get back their top two edge rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari this week. The long-awaited debut for the rookie Thibodeaux comes when the team plays on national television, so his welcome to the NFL game will be seen by many. The Giants are also implementing a ‘White Out’ theme for this week’s game, asking fans to wear white in accordance with their all-white Color Rush uniforms.
New York Giants (2-0) vs Dallas Cowboys (1-1)
Date/Time: Monday, September 26, 2022 at 8:15pm ET
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Regular Season History: It’s no secret that the Giants and Cowboys are long-hated rivals, as they’re in the same division. The Cowboys currently lead the all-time series with a record of 71-47-2. The Cowboys won their most recent matchup against the Giants on December 19 of last year, by a score of 21-6. The last time the Giants beat Dallas was in January of 2021, by a score of 23-19.
Live Stream: FuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV: ESPN (Joe Buck, Play-By-Play. Troy Aikman, Analyst. Lisa Salters, Sideline) ESPN2 (Peyton Manning, Eli Manning)
Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM Channel 225, Channel 88, Channel 380 (Spanish Broadcast) and SiriusXM App Channel 823, App Channel 88 and App Channel 970 (Spanish Broadcast)
Spread: New York Giants -1.5(+100) | Dallas Cowboys +1.5(-118)
Moneyline: Giants (-118) | Cowboys (+100)
Total: 39 - Giants under (-110) | Dallas Cowboys under (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +500
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (DAL): +725
- WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL): +900
- RB Tony Pollard (DAL): +1100
- WR Michael Gallup (DAL): +1250
Injury Report
- NYG CB Justin Layne (concussion) - OUT
- NYG CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) - OUT
- NYG CB Aaron Robinson (appendix) - OUT
- NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) - OUT
- NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Doubtful
- NYG DL Leonard Williams (knee) - Doubtful
- NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Questionable
- NYG OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) - Questionable
- DAL S Jayron Kearse (knee) - OUT
- DAL G Connor McGovern (ankle) - OUT
- DAL QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) - OUT
- DAL DT Quinton Bohanna (neck) - Questionable
- DAL WR Michael Gallup (knee) - Questionable
- DAL LB Micah Parsons (illness) - Questionable
- DAL TE Dalton Schultz (knee) - Questionable
Referee: Land Clark