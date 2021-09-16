September 16, 2021
Keys to a Giants’ Victory Over the Washington Football Team

The Giants are undefeated in their last five games against the Washington Football Team. With some smart play to include these three areas, they can keep that streak going.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones holds an 8-20 career record as an NFL quarterback. But the good news is that half of those career wins have come against the Washington Football Team.

Jones has been pretty good against Washington besides the wins. Career-wise he's completed 62.08% of his pass attempts with 36 touchdowns and 22 interceptions for an 84.3 rating. But against Washington, those numbers are better: 68.25% pass completion rate, eight touchdowns to three interceptions, and a 100.0 passer rating.

Can Jones add on another win to his totals? He can't do it alone (though he can certainly do his part by ceasing these ill-timed turnovers and bad decisions that have hurt this team. Here are a few other keys to a Giants win this weekend.

Convert on Third Down

It goes without saying that if a team is going to give itself a chance to win, it better convert at least 50% or more of its third-down attempts. Well, last week, the Giants did just that, but they didn't win, some of that because of the offense but a lot of that being on the defense.

This week, the Giants face a Washington defense that allowed the Chargers to convert 73.7% of their third-down attempts. The odds of Washington's defense being that loose on third down again this week are probably not very high--we are talking about a defense that last year finished seventh in the league against third down with a 37.83% conversion rate.

If the Giants can sustain drives to tire out that Washington defense, that surely can't hurt.

Limit Tight End Logan Thomas

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner undoubtedly took meticulous notes after watching how Denver tight end Noah Fant led his team in targets and tied for the lead in receptions against the Giants.

