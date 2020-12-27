NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens | Gameday Blog

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faces his biggest test to date this week--and how he does could tell us a lot about his prospects for the future.
Author:
Publish date:

There is no more margin of error for this Giants team. If they want to show they've made progress, they need to have a strong, winning performance against a very challenging Baltimore Ravens squad who, like New York, needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

For the Giants, this will be the biggest test to date for quarterback Daniel Jones, who is on track to return after missing last week's game with ankle and hamstring injuries. Jones, who still isn't 100% but who is believed to have a bit more mobility in his legs than what he showed against the Arizona Cardinals in a losing effort, is going against a Ravens defense that has forced a league-leading 25 fumbles this year.

Despite the challenges posed by the Ravens, this is a very beatable team if the Giants run defense, a strength for most of the season finds a way to limit the Ravens running game.

And for the Giants to get the upper hand, they need to start quickly against this Ravens team by not only running the ball but by taking a few shots deep down the field against a shaky Ravens defensive secondary.

Overall, this is a golden opportunity for Jones to make a statement game. Can he load the team on his shoulders and carry it to its first win against the Ravens in Baltimore, or will he end up looking like the deer in the headlights, running for his life?

Follow our live blog as we detail our observations and notes from the game. And be sure to stick around here at Giants Country for postgame coverage, thoughts, and much more postgame and into Monday.

Giants: What to Watch For

  • CB James Bradberry aims for fifth consecutive game with at least one pass defensed. Bradberry is tied for second in the NFL with 17 passes defensed this season.
  • DL Leonard Williams needs 1.5 sacks (8.5) to reach 10.0 this season. This season,
  • Williams surpassed his career-high of 7.5 sacks (2016). The last time a defensive lineman had 10.0 sacks was Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014.
  • K Graham Gano needs one 50+ yard FG (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 in 2018) and Josh Brown (4 in 2014) for most 50+yd FG in a season in franchise history.
  • Gano needs three more converted field goals (27 in a row) to move into first place all-time in franchise history for consecutive field goals made. (Josh Brown, 29).
  • WR Darius Slayton needs six receptions (94) to reach 100 for his career.

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens | Gameday Blog

