New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Want good news? The Giants' lengthy injury report, which featured 11 names, was whittled down to just three on Friday, with only one player declared out.
That would be tight end Evan Engram, who has been dealing with a calf injury suffered in the preseason finale. Engram, who made it through his first full season injury-free last year, didn't do much in practice this week but was able to do a little more work Friday, though not enough to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Broncos Sunday.
Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (ankle) were also on the final injury report, both listed as QUESTIONABLE. Before Friday's practice, head coach Joe Judge told reporters that barring any setbacks, he anticipated having Barkley available for Sunday's game, nearly one year to the day he suffered a torn ACL.
Saquon Barkley receives a QUESTIONABLE designation, but he is expected to play in Sunday's regular-season opener.
Barkley's status is more all along the lines of PROBABLE than QUESTIONABLE, we're told. But because the NFL no longer uses the PROBABLE designation, on its injury reports, he was given the 50/50 QUESTIONABLE designation.
Jackson's status is probably the murkiest of those on the final injury report, and he could end up as a game-day decision.
Receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), linebacker Justin Hilliard (foot), cornerback Josh Jackson (calf), tight ends Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Kaden Smith (knee), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (neck), and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) are all expected to be available to play Sunday.
