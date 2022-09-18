New York Giants' Week 2 Inactive Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari Inactive

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The New York Giants will be without edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom were listed as doubtful on the year-end injury report, for a second week in a row.

Thibodeaux, one of two Giants' first-round draft picks this year, is recovering from a sprained MCL suffered in the Giants' second preseason game on August 21. He was initially given a 3-4 week recovery time, with an outside chance of being ready for the regular-season opener.

However, while progressing, his recovery has boiled down to how well he's able to move on the field and how much he can tolerate any lingering pain in the joint.

On Thursday, Thibodeaux expressed confidence he might be ready for his NFL debut this weekend.

"Ultimately, it will come to how I feel come Friday and Saturday," he said. "Everything has been going well, and yeah, I’m optimistic about it."

But, he added that he and the trainers wanted to make sure that he could function as needed when he does get back out there.

"We want to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before I get back out there," he said.

Ojualri was injured during the Giants' August 25 joint practice with the Jets while running wind sprints. Head coach Brian Daboll has consistently characterized Ojhulari's injury as "day to day," and there is hope that he might be ready to return when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on September 26.

The rest of the Giants' inactive list consists mostly of injured players who were declared out by the team on Friday, such as defensive backs Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), Nick McCloud (hamstring), Jason Pinnick (shoulder); and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).

Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was the Giants' lone healthy scratch.

The Panthers inactives are receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, guard Cade Mays, defensive end Amare Barno, and linebacker Brandon Smith.

Join the Giants Country Community