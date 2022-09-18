Skip to main content

New York Giants' Week 2 Inactive Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari Inactive

The New York Giants' Week 2 injury report mostly consists of players who landed on Friday's injury report.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The New York Giants will be without edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom were listed as doubtful on the year-end injury report, for a second week in a row.

Thibodeaux, one of two Giants' first-round draft picks this year, is recovering from a sprained MCL suffered in the Giants' second preseason game on August 21. He was initially given a 3-4 week recovery time, with an outside chance of being ready for the regular-season opener.

However, while progressing, his recovery has boiled down to how well he's able to move on the field and how much he can tolerate any lingering pain in the joint.

On Thursday, Thibodeaux expressed confidence he might be ready for his NFL debut this weekend.

"Ultimately, it will come to how I feel come Friday and Saturday," he said. "Everything has been going well, and yeah, I’m optimistic about it."

But, he added that he and the trainers wanted to make sure that he could function as needed when he does get back out there.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Cordale Flott (28) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Game Day

Giants - Panthers Game Day: Flott to Start at Cornerback, Toney Likely to Play

Getting you ready for the Giants' Week 2 regualr-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

By Patricia Traina
Revised Week 2 graphic
Play
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants 2022 regular-season home opener against the Carolina Panthers

By Andrew Parsaud
Match-up
Play
Game Day

Why New York Giants Will Beat Carolina, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

The New York Giants are looking to go 2-0 for the first time snce 2016. Can they pull it off at home agaist the Carolina Panthers?

By Patricia Traina

"We want to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before I get back out there," he said.

Ojualri was injured during the Giants' August 25 joint practice with the Jets while running wind sprints. Head coach Brian Daboll has consistently characterized Ojhulari's injury as "day to day," and there is hope that he might be ready to return when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on September 26.

The rest of the Giants' inactive list consists mostly of injured players who were declared out by the team on Friday, such as defensive backs Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), Nick McCloud (hamstring), Jason Pinnick (shoulder); and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).

Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was the Giants' lone healthy scratch.

The Panthers inactives are receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, guard Cade Mays, defensive end Amare Barno, and linebacker Brandon Smith.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Cordale Flott (28) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Game Day

Giants - Panthers Game Day: Flott to Start at Cornerback, Toney Likely to Play

By Patricia Traina
Revised Week 2 graphic
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

By Andrew Parsaud
Match-up
Game Day

Why New York Giants Will Beat Carolina, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

By Patricia Traina
Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Receiver Richie James Writing His Comeback Story

By Patricia Traina
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) and safety Richie Grant (27) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Elevate Fabian Moreau, Tony Jefferson Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Carolina

By Patricia Traina
Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Game Day

Top 5 Panthers Players To Watch in Giants' Week 2 Game vs. Carolina

By Joe Najarian
NFC East helmets
Game Day

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 2

By Andrew Parsaud
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Reviewing Giants' Options to Replace Aaron Robinson in Defensive Lineup

By Gene Clemons