Grading New York Giants' 2024 NFL Draft
The New York Giants entered the 2024 NFL Draft with six picks and were one of the only teams to not make a trade throughout the draft. With those picks, they addressed premium positions of need and added depth to the back end of their roster.
Round 1, Pick 6: LSU WR Malik Nabers
At the beginning of the draft, three quarterbacks, one receiver, and one offensive lineman were drafted with the first five picks.
That left the Giants with a decision to be the next team to reach for a quarterback or to take the best player available—they chose the latter.
Malik Nabers was the fourth best player on our Giants Country big board, as well as the second-ranked wide receiver in the draft behind the previously selected Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers is immediately the most talented wide receiver on the Giants roster and should find himself as the top option for the duration of his rookie contract.
The Giants addressed a position of need while also grabbing the best player available: a massive win. Once again, Joe Schoen used his first draft pick on a premium position player. Grade: A+
Round 2, Pick 47: Minnesota S Tyler Nubin
The top safety in the draft is a New York Giant. Tyler Nubin has done it all at the college level and has the physical traits that should reasonably translate to the next level. This is one of the few times Schoen’s early pick was used on a non-premium position, but with the need on the roster and the importance in Shane Bowen’s defense, it was a necessity. Grade: A+
Round 3, Pick 70: Kentucky CB Andru Phillips
I wasn’t a big fan of the selection of Andru Phillips in the third round. I understand that he played a lot of Cover 3 and quarters at Kentucky, similar to what Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen called with the Tennessee Titans. What was missing from Kentucky was Cover 1, but just because someone hasn’t done something doesn’t mean they can’t do something.
My issue with the Phillips selection is that it feels redundant with Cor’Dale Flott on the roster and a more immediate need on the boundary. Unless the Giants feel that Flott or Phillips can play on the outside full-time, this is a depth pick in the third round. Grade: C-
Round 4, Pick 107: Penn State TE Theo Johnson
The Giants Country big board was very high on Theo Johnson despite his lack of production by college tight-end standards. The Penn State offense wasn’t favorable for any pass-catcher, especially for tight ends forced into pass protection.
Given the question marks surrounding Darren Waller’s future with the organization, the Giants were bound to make a selection at tight end. They walked away with someone who should be able to contribute early as an athletic pass-catcher while he gets more accustomed to the NFL game, which is something to be happy about. Grade: B+
Round 5, Pick 166: Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy
My main hesitation with the selection of Tyron Tracy is that he’s already 24 years old and has just started playing running back after spending most of his career as a wide receiver. I think he has the skillset to contribute as a pass-catcher, but I wish the Giants brought in a more natural runner who is a proven contributor between the tackles here.
Tracy may become a great asset at this pick, but as it currently stands, I think the Giants need significant development in the running back room to have a good room. Grade: C+
Round 6, Pick 183: UCLA LB Darius Muasau
Darius Muasau is the kind of linebacker I envision as someone who won’t be a significant impact player on a down-to-down basis but could find his way onto the field rotationally and should play on special teams. Muasau played in a defensive system that was fairly similar at the linebacker spot to Bowen’s scheme, which immediately raises his floor. Grade: C
Overall Grade
The Giants hit home runs with their first two picks and got great value with the Johnson pick in the fourth round, but they also made some uninspiring picks. Nailing the early picks matters more than a few average picks, so Giants fans should be happy with the draft's overall results. Grade: B+
