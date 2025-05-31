Giants CB Deonte Banks Inspiring More Confidence Among Teammates
No one will argue that New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks hit the dreaded sophomore slump last season, his second in the league.
Banks, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2023, had shown promise as a rookie when he held opposing receivers to a 57.6% catch rate and posted six pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing only four touchdowns in 346 coverage snaps.
However, that was accomplished under a different defensive system that allowed Banks to play more man-to-man coverage. When Shane Bowen came in as defensive coordinator, he brought with him a different scheme that relied more heavily on zone coverage.
That sent Banks, the former Maryland standout, into a bit of a tailspin. In 788 coverage snaps last season, Banks allowed a 67.1% completion rate and gave up six touchdowns.
He also failed to record an interception and, at times, appeared flustered and frustrated to the point that Jerome Henderson, the team’s former defensive backs coach, openly questioned Banks’s effort after he allowed what appeared to be a too-easy touchdown reception by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in Week 4 year, and then, a few weeks later, a benching of the struggling cornerback.
But that’s in the past, and Banks, according to his teammates, seems to have a new outlook as he enters his third NFL season and his second in Bowen’s system.
“He's full of life,” safety Jevon Holland, who will be part of the Giants defensive backfield with Banks this season, told reporters after the team’s second OTA.
“He's a character, but Tae has all the talent in the world, and I'm super excited about his upcoming season and what he's going to do. I think he's got great things in him.”
“You can tell it's a different Tae this year,” slot cornerback Dru Phillips said earlier this spring. “I want people to realize he's working and getting so much better in every aspect.
“He realizes what's on the table. I'm proud of him... seeing how far he's grown. I think it's gonna be a good year for him.”
To be fair to Banks, after his impressive rookie campaign, the coaching staff thought he might be ready for “prime time” in terms of covering the opponents’ top receivers.
Such was not the case, however, as he struggled to keep up with those elite receivers, the task of covering the No. 1 opposing receiver falling to Adoree’ Jackson, whom the Giants brought back late in the offseason.
It also likely didn’t help Banks that he no longer had veteran safety Xavier McKinney playing in the backfield with him, as a veteran within the defensive backfield can not only serve as a safety net but also cover up the little mistakes that, if left uncovered, can lead to disaster.
While the reviews on Banks this offseason have been glowing, it’s believed that the team’s signing of veteran cornerback Paulson Adebo will allow the coaches to keep Banks away from covering the opposition’s top receiver until such time he can prove himself capable of handling the job.
“I feel like both of them out there are going to be a very, very good tandem,” linebacker Bobby Okereke said of Banks and Adebo.
For that to happen, Banks needs to show progress in playing zone coverage, something he struggled to show at any point last season.
The Giants brought in a new defensive backs coach, Marquand Manuel, to ensure that Banks takes that step forward in playing the ball properly and avoiding breakdowns and penalties born out of desperation.
So far, Banks seems to have a renewed lease on life in football, one that is evident on the football field during these early OTAs. With several more weeks to go before the play-making starts for real, Banks is at a pivot in his young career in that a decision will need to be made after this coming season regarding his option year.
If Banks can show himself to be the cornerback he was as a rookie and build on that, the decision should end up as an easy one for the Giants.
