Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Addressing E-mails With Jeffrey Epstein

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch issued a statement late Friday night after e-mails released by the Department of Justice revealed that he had correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with Epstein actively connecting Tisch with multiple women in 2013.

E-mails released as part of the Epstein Files on Friday revealed that Tisch asked Epstein if women were "pro or civilian" or if they were "working" girls. The two went back and forth about arranging meet ups with prospective women, which included lewd details in the messages.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments," Tisch told The Athletic on Friday night. "I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

The 76-year-old Tisch has spent more than two decades as the co-owner of the Giants. His father purchased a 50% stake in the franchise in 1991, and it has been in the family ever since.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated