Breaking Down the Giants' Remaining Options at Quarterback
The New York Giants watched as six quarterbacks went off the board in the first round. While not reaching for a quarterback they did not love seems reasonable, many still believe this team could use a young quarterback to develop behind Daniel Jones and Drew Locke.
Despite all the talent taken so far, some intriguing prospects with a lot of upside remain on the board. If the Giants are planning on securing a young quarterback, doing so on Day 2 is much less risky and more cost-effective.
The question becomes who they should target and when they should target them. The Giants have the 47th pick in the second round and the 70th in the third round. One of those two picks could be a quarterback. Let’s explore a few names that could be a fit.
The Sneaky Day 1 Starter
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
It was not a straight path from college to the draft for Rattler, who began his collegiate career with Oklahoma and was a projected first-round selection after his freshman season, where he threw 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
However, inconsistent play and Caleb Williams breathing down his neck eventually led to him transferring to South Carolina, where he regained that mojo he had as a freshman. Now, the 6-0, 211-pound quarterback finds himself as one of the hidden gems in this draft.
Yes, Rattler is athletic. Yes, he had a strong arm. But it is his accuracy that sets him apart. He has completed over 65 percent of his passes in four straight seasons in college. Perhaps even more impressive is that he did that in a wide-open offense at Oklahoma and the pro-style offense at South Carolina.
This is a transferable trait that should serve him well as long as he keeps his poor choices to a minimum. In an offense like the Giants', he can distribute the ball all around and use his legs to make things happen when necessary.
The Boom or Bust
Joe Milton, Tennessee
At 6-5 and 235 pounds, Milton possesses what used to be considered a prototypical NFL-caliber frame. He has enough athleticism to escape the pocket and extend plays or to become a plus-one in the rushing attack.
However, none of those traits are why people believe Milton could be a diamond in the rough. He has been nicknamed "Bazooka Joe" because he has the strongest arm in the draft and may have the strongest arm in the entire league. He can easily make all of the throws and is not afraid to cut it loose downfield.
When you think of Milton, he may immediately remind you of Josh Allen—and the Giants just happen to have the Josh Allen whisperer as their head coach. Like Allen, Milton had some accuracy and decision-making issues in college, but his full potential can be unlocked if he can overcome those mistakes. It's a matchup that would benefit both the player and the team.
The Safe Bet
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Pratt has been looked at as a polished prospect in this draft. He has really good mechanics and truly understands how to operate an offense at a high level. He has plenty of experience after starting for four seasons at Tulane.
He is one of the rare people who never looked to move on from the place that gave him the chance to be successful, and now he will go down as one of the greatest players in Tulane history.
Pratt is an operator in the pocket. He looks to keep the offense on time and distributes the ball all around to the playmakers. When necessary, he can become the playmaker.
While he would not necessarily be considered a plus in the run game, he can run. In addition to his 90 passing touchdowns, he had rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career.
His ball placement makes him an intriguing prospect. His deft touch allows him to place the ball in what seem to be perfect spots for his receivers to run after the catch or protect themselves from the big hit. That skill is sought after in the NFL, where a misplaced pass could result in a pick-six or a trip to the blue tent.
Pratt gets a little flack for his frame and arm strength, but he has the length you look for, and a professional weight training program will help him fill it out. That will also allow him to get the ball where it needs to go because he has the IQ necessary to overcome that shortcoming.
