Giants Work Out Four Kickers on Monday
Bullock, 34, played with the Giants twice, in 2016 and last season. His other career stops have included Houston, the Jets, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Tennessee.
Last season with the Giants, Bullock suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15 after being signed to the active roster on November 24. He's made 215 field goals out of 258 (83.3 percent) with a long of 57 and has 371 career touchbacks.
Patterson, a 25-year-old journeyman kicker who started with the Vikings in 2021, has also played for the Patriots, Lions, Jaguars, Browns, and Commanders. He has converted 59 of 67 field goals (88.1 percent) with a long of 53 and has 50 career touchbacks.
Brown signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2023. He was waived by the Rams on August 13 of this year and has yet to kick in a regular-season game.
Gonzalez, originally a seventh-round pick by the Browns in 2017 out of Arizona State, has been with the Browns, Cardinals, Lions, Panthers, and 49ers. He has made 91 of 113 field goal attempts (80.5 percent), with a long of 57, and has 166 career touchbacks.
Gano, who suffered a hamstring injury on the first play of Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, is likely to be sidelined “a few weeks,” according to head coach Brian Daboll, who spoke to reporters on Monday.
The team also has undrafted rookie Jude McAtamney, who is on the practice squad under a roster exemption due to his coming from the International Pathway Program, as an option. Daboll said a decision would be made based on the workout.
McAtamney played two years of college ball at Rutgers. Last season, he was used almost exclusively on kickoffs, and the year before, he converted 12 of 18 field goals.