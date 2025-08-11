How the NY Giants Can Unlock Darius Alexander's Full Potential
The New York Giants might have a very strong case for having the best defensive line in the NFL this season.
Despite already having outside linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge with Dexter Lawrence, the best nose tackle on the planet, the Giants went out and accumulated even more talent.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants spent the third overall pick on Abdul Carter out of Penn State and the 65th overall pick on Darius Alexander from Toledo.
With the combination of talent that the Giants are capable of putting out there on a down-to-down basis, their defensive front could play matchup football to take advantage of offensive linemen.
Alexander had a very unique skillset for a draft prospect this past cycle, with size, length, and power in his game, while also being able to line up across the defensive line.
The biggest knock consistently brought up around him was that he was older for a prospect and thus likely has less time to reach his ceiling.
Over his final two years at Toledo, when Alexander truly emerged as an NFL talent, he registered 83 pressures and 50 run stops for a gain of three yards or fewer.
The ability to impact the game against both the run and pass made him a Draft favorite, and while he won’t be as dominant in the NFL as he was in college, he’s still got the tools to contribute early.
The Giants are in a fortunate enough position where they don’t need to force Alexander to contribute more than he needs to, and they will be able to ease him into the lineup.
If he earns starter-level reps during the preseason, then he earns that, but if he doesn’t, there are ways to maximize his usage.
Unlocking Alexander's Potential as a Rookie
Alexander should be taught the responsibilities in defense, from the 0-technique to the 4-technique.
Playing from right on top of the center to being on top of the tackle is one of the most important things for Alexander to provide maximum value early on.
The Giants are likely to rotate their defensive line frequently to keep players fresh, but to maintain quality, they will likely slot into multiple positions.
Alexander’s ability to play multiple positions would help the Giants create more effective matchups in the trenches while also keeping the higher-quality players on the field.
Physically, he’s capable of going toe-to-toe with offensive linemen of all shapes and sizes, whether he wins with power against smaller linemen, bending around bigger linemen, or using his block deconstruction ability against the less technically sound.
Alexander should ideally play 3-tech more than any other position because it's the natural spot he’s consistently played, and it's where he should translate best at the next level.
If the Giants put any two of Burns, Thibodeaux, or Carter on the edge with Lawrence at the nose and Alexander at the 3-technique in an even front, Alexander should be able to feast.
Offenses will be forced to choose who to double-team, how many additional blockers to keep on the field, giving the Giants the numbers advantage in coverage.
In that situation, Alexander would almost guarantee a one-on-one assignment that’s as simple as beating his man to generate pressure.
With how much Carter has lined up on the interior or off-ball, then mug to the gap, there’s the possibility of having all three edge rushers on the field with Lawrence and Alexander as well.
Alexander is going to benefit from playing alongside Lawrence, as there’s only so much opposing offenses can do to limit interior impact.
As long as Alexander can capitalize on those opportunities, he should be able to make a solid impact early on.
His usage will likely increase as the season progresses, but placing him in a position for some early wins will be crucial.
