Best Pending Free-agent Defensive Options at Each Spot for the New York Giants

The New York Giants are expected to make significant additions to their defensive unit, a unit that, while having some talented pieces, lacked in other areas.

It will be interesting and telling to see what additions are made during free agency and then the draft, as that might tell us what new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has in mind for a unit that, despite the talent it had last year, vastly underperformed.

In this exercise, we reviewed ESPN’s Bill Barnwell’s comprehensive list of the best available defensive players in free agency for 2026, broken down into tiers ranging from “franchise player” to “backups likely to earn roster spots.”

We then picked one player from each position group that we think would be an ideal fit for the Giants' defense, taking into account cap space and talent already at that position.

With that approach in mind, here is what we came up with.

EDGE: Dante Fowler Jr (Cowboys)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Edge rusher is not a position of need, but depth along the defensive line is always appreciated.

Even with talk of trading away former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants are still in a great position with young talent like Abdul Carter, Pro Bowler Brian Burns, and an extremely capable, movable chess piece like Chauncey Golston backing them up.

Dante Fowler Jr. seems like a great pickup, even if they do decide to hang on to Thibodeaux.

He is a great situational pass rusher to add. He still has the ability and explosion off the line to wreak havoc in the backfield; his price tag should be relatively low, and he gives the Giants a legitimate starting-caliber edge rusher who would essentially be a second or third team member on this defense.

That is excellent depth out of a guy only one year removed from double-digit sacks.

DT: Christian Wilkins

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Securing good interior defensive line help is a challenge, as those players rarely reach free agency. Chris Jones, notably, was the last elite defensive tackle to do so.

The Giants, rather than seeking someone costly to pair with Dexter Lawrence, require legitimate help—especially with Rakeem Nunez-Roach entering free agency.

Christian Wilkins emerges as a sensible option for the Giants. His absence in 2025 stemmed from contract disputes with the Raiders, who tried to void his deal from his time in Las Vegas regarding his recovery over a foot injury suffered in 2024.

He should be highly motivated to show that he can still be one of the better defensive tackles in the game. At 30 years old, he still has a lot of tread on the tires and should be sought after as a guy who can be a legitimate interior force.

A one-year prove-it deal could allow the Giants to see if he can be the answer for the next few years, or if he really is washed up. It also doesn’t hurt to reunite him with his Clemson University running mate, Dexter Lawrence.

ILB: Nakobe Dean (Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the recent news that middle linebacker Bobby Okereke has been released , the Giants are going to look for a veteran who still has plenty of juice left to replace him.

Not only is Okereke gone, but Michael McFadden is coming off injury and entering free agency, though there is talk that he might be offered a one-year deal to return.

The only real football experience left on the roster is Darius Muasau, who started a couple of games in 2025 due to injury.

Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker Nakobe Dean would be a great addition. He is a smart, instinctive middle linebacker who has played a lot of meaningful football, whether at the college or pro level.

He is looking for a full-time workload and, after gaining 128 tackles in 15 games, looks poised for a breakout season. His price tag shouldn’t break the bank, and he would be a great mentor for any young linebacker that the Giants choose to add via the draft.

CB: Riq Woolen (Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cor’Dale Flott should be priority number one for the Giants to bring back in 2026. However, if they wanted to go another way, Riq Woolen would be a great option for a more aggressive defensive style.

He is long and athletic, which gives him an opportunity to run with some of the bigger athletic guys in the division. He is also much more aggressive at the line of scrimmage, which can disrupt routes and timing with the quarterback and give the pass rush an opportunity to get home faster.

With Paulson Adebo on the other side, it would give the Giants two of the bigger cornerbacks in the league. That can help disrupt many of the bigger receivers around the NFL.

Woolen probably won’t break the bank, but he will garner a good amount of attention on the free agent market, so the Giants would have to come up with a handsome offer.

SAF: Ar’Darius Washington (Ravens)

Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington | James Lang-Imagn Images

Dane Belton is a free agent, and Tyler Nubin has been a disappointment to this point. Ar’Darius Washington is a guy who has worked his way from a back-of-the-roster player to a 10-game starter in 2024. He is a hard-nosed safety who can cover at the third level while not being afraid to get his nose dirty as a tackler.

Washington is a former Raven and, therefore, familiar with this new defense. He could be a guy who helps ingratiate the rest of the secondary to the vision being laid out by the new regime. He can also be a plus as a special teamer if he doesn’t shake out as a starter on the defense.