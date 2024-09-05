How Advertsity Helped Shape Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton's NFL Journey
In the blink of an eye, or in this case, the snap of an ACL suffered early in his first NFL training camp, New York Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton saw his NFL future flash before his eyes.
But adversity is nothing new to Ford-Wheaton, the 6-4, 220-pound receiver out of West Virginia. Despite ideal size and measurables and a strong showing at the 2023 NFL combine, Ford-Wheaton went undrafted last year, a major knock against him being 18 career dropped passes in five seasons for the Mountaineers.
Undeterred, Ford-Wheaton signed with the Giants, hoping to earn a spot on the roster as a special teams contributor and a spot receiver.
It was not meant to be, thanks to the injury that landed him on season-ending reserve. But before he even had time to feel sorry for himself, Ford-Wheaton got some encouraging news from Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
“When I tore my ACL, Joe and Dabs came up to me in the locker room and told me they're gonna work with me, they're gonna keep me here.
“It was a blessing 'cause I could be here, keep going to meetings, be around the guys every, every week and every day. So it was really helpful. It was kind of almost like a rush.”
He admitted that the adversity he faced from the injury helped build his character.
“I just kind of developed as a person, and my character improved from being thrown curve balls and having to overcome adversity,” Ford-Wheaton said. “Until that point, I didn't have much to overcome.”
Ford-Wheaton embraced the opportunity by throwing himself into his rehab and doing whatever classroom work he could to make sure he developed as a pro.
“I just kept putting one foot in front of the other, taking it day by day,” he said. “It's a long process, but all you can do is attack each day and rehab. So it's kind of what I did, and it got the results that I wanted.”
Although Ford-Wheaton seemed assured of a chance to compete in the summer, he also saw how the team added veteran receivers and first-round draft pick Malik Nabers, guys who, if they panned out, would push Ford-Wheaton into a numbers crunch.
But again, Ford-Wheaton worked his tail off and accepted whatever role the coaches asked him to fill, such as punt gunner on special teams, where he has impressed Micahel Ghobrial, the Giants’ special teams coordinator.
“I love Bryce Ford-Wheaton; he's wired the right way,” Ghobrial said Wednesday. “ I think it starts with the mentality. When the mentality is right, the rest of it comes into play.
“Obviously, as a receiver, he has a natural feel for being able to get people off the spot. He's a really good catcher. He gives that possession position flexibility. Anybody that's a receiver out there, you've got to obviously regard them in terms of coverage.”
Ford-Wheaton impressed enough this summer on special teams to earn one of the coveted roster spots that typically goes to a core special teams player.
“Honestly, when I first got the news, I had to sit down,” he recalled.
Ford-Wheaton smiled when asked why he’s taken to special teams so well.
“I got to credit my coaches at West Virginia for making me do all the special teams stuff regardless if I was actually playing in the game,” he said. “I kind of developed a niche for that in college.
“And then when I came here, a lot of the same stuff translated. Speed is one thing I have always had, and being bigger than most people is something I've been my whole life. So I think it translates over having good coaches to kind of bring it out of you.”
Ford-Wheaton, who said he also helps out on the scout team, admits he’s not where he wants to be as a receiver but added that he’s making progress in that area.
“There are definitely things I have to work on, on special teams and on, uh, and at receiver, but the good thing is that special teams can buy me some time to develop more and more at receiver, and every day I'm going against the ones in practice anyway,” he said.
“Every day, I'm getting good work against quality players.”
And every day he’s giving the team his best, which will only pay off in the long run for him if he stays healthy.