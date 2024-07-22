A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Training Camp: Ready or Not!
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons talks about Daniel Jones, Evan Neal, and Theo Johnson, three New York Giants players who are recovering from injury and their statuses ahead of training camp.
Clemons also discusses Jones's third year in the same system and how people want to see him hit the ground running at training camp, fans' impatience with Neal and how he needs to show progress during training camp, and the surprising news about Johnson landing on the PUP list.
About A Giant Issue podcast
Join New York Giants on SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.