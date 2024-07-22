Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Training Camp: Ready or Not!

In today's episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, we look at three offensive pieces with injury issues and their outlook/expectations for training camp.

Jul 27, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) gestures on day two of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons talks about Daniel Jones, Evan Neal, and Theo Johnson, three New York Giants players who are recovering from injury and their statuses ahead of training camp.

Clemons also discusses Jones's third year in the same system and how people want to see him hit the ground running at training camp, fans' impatience with Neal and how he needs to show progress during training camp, and the surprising news about Johnson landing on the PUP list. 

