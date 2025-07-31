Big Blue Breakdown: Giants draw strong reviews after Week 1 of camp
The New York Giants are one week into training camp and there's an active buzz in the air as the team attempts to build a foundation that will lead them to a quick turnaround this season.
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has checked every box - not just in the passing game with his consistent accuracy, rather it's been in every aspect of strong leadership skills.
Sure, he's been a significant upgrade to the room and his presence should immediately provide an increase in production. However, Wilson also has gone out of his way to push every unit on the team to achieve daily improvement, attempting to raise the bar for the entire roster.
And don't forget the rookie class, led by first-round picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart - both have made splash plays, although Carter's been much more consistent and that's important since he will be counted on to play a significant role as soon as opening day.
Dart has the luxury of watching and learning from the entire quarterback room - and may even wind up doing so for the entire season. But this hasn't stopped him from showing off the talent and work ethic that prompted the Giants to trade back up into the late first round to draft him.
Which of the other players are making a good impression so far? Which guys need to step up? Emory Hunt of @FBGameplan and an analyst for @CBSSportsHQ joined host Paul Dottino, who reviewed camp and went through the fans' questions and comments on the Big Blue Breakdown Live.
