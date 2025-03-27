Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants a Better Fit for Sanders or Hunter?
University of Colorado alums will likely be watching the New York Giants during the opening hour of the NFL Draft.
That’s because the Buffalos have two high-profile players–quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter—who have a chance to be taken within the first three selections, the third of which is held by the Giants.
All three of these teams–the Titans and Browns being the other two–are seeking a quarterback of the future. Sanders appears to be the consensus second-rated quarterback in the class, yet there is much debate over how high he will be taken.
One thing we know for sure is that quarterbacks always get artificially boosted up the board because of the importance of the position.
There is little doubt, however, that Heisman Trophy winner Hunter, a dual threat at cornerback and wide receiver, is one of the top talents in the draft. He's likely joining Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter as the best two prospects on most NFL team's boards.
The Giants certainly could use one of the two blue-chip defenders to enhance their improving unit. And there's also no telling how much they might be able to get out of Hunter on offense, depending on how many snaps they are willing to give him at receiver.
At the same time, the Giants' recent deals with veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston don't solve the issue of how they will move forward at the position.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino will discuss the merits of Sanders and Hunter with Colorado radio play-by-play voice Mark Johnson before taking comments and questions from the fans via chat, audio, and video calls. The show begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.