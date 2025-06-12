Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants begin fine tuning
The sands in the hourglass are filtering down, and there's no time to waste.
Head coach Brian Daboll continues his work trying to get the re-tooled New York Giants roster to mesh and prepare with less than one week to go before his players go on their summer hiatus. Sure, they still will be able to squeeze in their mandatory minicamp - but that's the last time he'll have a chance to guide his players going into training camp, which does not begin until late July.
To this point, it has been a productive Spring, albeit in voluntary non-contact practices, as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement rules.
There don't appear to be any alarms over the small group of players who are rehabbing from last season's injuries. The incoming veterans, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, have integrated well, and the draft class has lived up to expectations.
In particular, first-round draft picks linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart have been focused, assertive, and provided positive energy, displaying the skills that made them highly sought-after prospects.
Host Paul Dottino delves into this week's open practice as well as the team's final media session before the minicamp. He will also field viewers' comments and audio/video calls during the Big Blue Breakdown Live tonight on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.
