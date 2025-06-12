Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants begin fine tuning

How does the team look at they which areas are being worked on going into mini-camp and the remaining OTA practices before the summer break?

Paul Dottino

East Rutherford, NJ -- June 5, 2025 -- Quarterback, Russell Wilson and Coach Brian Daboll as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford.
East Rutherford, NJ -- June 5, 2025 -- Quarterback, Russell Wilson and Coach Brian Daboll as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The sands in the hourglass are filtering down, and there's no time to waste.

Head coach Brian Daboll continues his work trying to get the re-tooled New York Giants roster to mesh and prepare with less than one week to go before his players go on their summer hiatus. Sure, they still will be able to squeeze in their mandatory minicamp - but that's the last time he'll have a chance to guide his players going into training camp, which does not begin until late July.

To this point, it has been a productive Spring, albeit in voluntary non-contact practices, as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement rules.

There don't appear to be any alarms over the small group of players who are rehabbing from last season's injuries. The incoming veterans, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, have integrated well, and the draft class has lived up to expectations.

In particular, first-round draft picks linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart have been focused, assertive, and provided positive energy, displaying the skills that made them highly sought-after prospects.

Host Paul Dottino delves into this week's open practice as well as the team's final media session before the minicamp. He will also field viewers' comments and audio/video calls during the Big Blue Breakdown Live tonight on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS