Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants WR Malik Nabers a future Olympian?
If you thought wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was an international smash when the Giants drafted him as a rookie, can fellow LSU alumnus Malik Nabers—who has a dynamic skill set and a strong personality—be far behind?
This possibility exists now that the NFL owners have voted to approve a rule allowing players to participate in the flag football competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The players' union and Olympic officials still have to work out the details, but they have plenty of time to settle on the parameters.
In the meantime, the league will allow one player from each NFL team to compete, subject to a limit of one player per participating country. Any player with an international designation can enter and will not count against the allotment.
Key obstacles were cleared, with the NFL assuring it will obtain insurance policies for the players against any Olympic-related injuries and issuing a salary-cap credit to teams that may be saddled with an injured player due to his participation.
Other significant proposals discussed at this week's league meetings include the Tush Push, expanding the onside kickoff rule, and juggling playoff seeds.
Host Paul Dottino will discuss these items and how the voting will affect things during the upcoming season. He will also field viewers' comments and audio/video calls during the Big Blue Breakdown Live tonight on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.
