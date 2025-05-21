Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants WR Malik Nabers a future Olympian?

Might the Giants receiver be a good fit to participate in the 2028 Olympics flag football due to the new rules passed by the NFL at the owners' meetings? And what is becoming of the Tush Push and onside kick?

Paul Dottino

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you thought wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was an international smash when the Giants drafted him as a rookie, can fellow LSU alumnus Malik Nabers—who has a dynamic skill set and a strong personality—be far behind?

This possibility exists now that the NFL owners have voted to approve a rule allowing players to participate in the flag football competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The players' union and Olympic officials still have to work out the details, but they have plenty of time to settle on the parameters.

In the meantime, the league will allow one player from each NFL team to compete, subject to a limit of one player per participating country. Any player with an international designation can enter and will not count against the allotment.

Key obstacles were cleared, with the NFL assuring it will obtain insurance policies for the players against any Olympic-related injuries and issuing a salary-cap credit to teams that may be saddled with an injured player due to his participation.

Other significant proposals discussed at this week's league meetings include the Tush Push, expanding the onside kickoff rule, and juggling playoff seeds.

Host Paul Dottino will discuss these items and how the voting will affect things during the upcoming season. He will also field viewers' comments and audio/video calls during the Big Blue Breakdown Live tonight on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.

manual

Published
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

